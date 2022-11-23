Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 11:11 PM

U.N. report: Women, girls face higher risk of murder by family member

By Sheri Walsh
A United Nations report on gender-related violence finds 56% of the 81,000 women and girls murdered in 2021 were killed by a partner or family member. File photo by Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE/
A United Nations report on gender-related violence finds 56% of the 81,000 women and girls murdered in 2021 were killed by a partner or family member. File photo by Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE/

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A new report finds that the deadliest place for many women and girls around the world is right at home, according to the United Nations.

The study released Wednesday by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime, and the group U.N. Women, found 56% of the 81,000 women and girls murdered last year died at the hands of their husband, partner or other relative. That is an estimated 45,000 women and girls killed by a partner or family member in 2021, according to the United Nations.

Advertisement

"Behind every femicide statistic is the story of an individual woman or girl who has been failed. These deaths are preventable -- the tools and the knowledge to do so already exist," said Sima Bahous, executive director at U.N. Women, who revealed many gender-related murders are never identified or counted.

The U.N. report on violence against women comes two days before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Friday.

RELATED Homicide is a leading cause of death among pregnant women

"No woman or girl should fear for her life because of who she is," Ghana Waly, UNODC executive director, said in a statement. "To stop all forms of gender-related killings of women and girls, we need to count every victim, everywhere and improve understanding of the risks and drivers of femicide so we can design better and more effective prevention and criminal justice responses."

Advertisement

Data from the U.N. study found a woman or girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member every 11 minutes.

"Violence against women and girls is the most pervasive human rights violation in the world," U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said Wednesday in a speech that also targeted rampant online violence, misogynistic hate speech and sexual harassment.

RELATED Federal judge rules disarming those under protective orders violates rights

"Every 11 minutes, a woman or a girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member -- and we know that other stresses, from the COVID-19 pandemic to economic turmoil, inevitably lead to even more physical and verbal abuse," Guterres said.

While domestic violence is a problem worldwide, the U.N. study found regional disparities. Asia recorded the largest number of gender-related killings at home in 2021, according to the United Nations. The report also found a significant rise in gender-related killings at home during the COVID-19 pandemic in North America and in Western and Southern Europe.

"This discrimination, violence and abuse targeting half of humanity come at a steep cost," Gutteres said. "It limits women's and girls' participation in all walks of life, denies their basic rights and freedoms and blocks the equal economic recovery and sustainable growth our world needs."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to end license plate dispute
World News // 1 hour ago
Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to end license plate dispute
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- After failing to ink a deal earlier this week, Kosovo and Serbia reached a European Union-brokered agreement Wednesday night to end a dispute over license plates that some feared could escalate to violence.
Northern Ireland low-cost airline plans to start flying in 2024
World News // 3 hours ago
Northern Ireland low-cost airline plans to start flying in 2024
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A new airline based in Northern Ireland plans to begin flying routes across the Atlantic starting in the summer of 2024.
NordPass reveals 200 most common, easily-hackable passwords
World News // 4 hours ago
NordPass reveals 200 most common, easily-hackable passwords
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- NordPass revealed its list of the 200 most common passwords of 2022, highlighting how weak many users' online security efforts are and how password usage reflects cultural changes.
WHO says measles poses imminent threat as vaccine rates dip
World News // 6 hours ago
WHO says measles poses imminent threat as vaccine rates dip
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A steady decline in vaccination rates means measles is now an "imminent" threat across the globe, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.
U.N. documents Russian and Ukrainian torture, ill-treatment of POWs
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. documents Russian and Ukrainian torture, ill-treatment of POWs
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights says it has identified patterns of Russian Federation torture and abuse of POWs in Ukraine. It has also documented POW violations committed by Ukraine.
U.S. to distribute $4.5 billion more to Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. to distribute $4.5 billion more to Ukraine
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The United States will distribute an additional $4.5 billion to Ukraine's government by the end of the year, according to the United States Agency For International Development.
European Space Agency names new astronaut class
World News // 9 hours ago
European Space Agency names new astronaut class
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency on Wednesday named 17 new astronaut candidates from more than 22,500 applicants, including 11 from an astronaut reserve and one with a disability.
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
World News // 10 hours ago
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- High energy prices are pushing forecast for GDP growth in the eurozone sharply lower.
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
World News // 10 hours ago
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Hackers hit the European Parliament website with a "sophisticated" cyberattack on Wednesday, shortly after the body declared Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three Iranian security officials were sanctioned Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury Department for the continuing aggressive crackdown on Iranian human rights protests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement