Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 4:05 AM

South Korea to deploy massive police presence for crowd control at World Cup parties

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
South Korea's National Police Agency announced Wednesday it would deploy hundreds of riot police for crowd control at a World Cup cheering rally in Seoul. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
South Korea's National Police Agency announced Wednesday it would deploy hundreds of riot police for crowd control at a World Cup cheering rally in Seoul. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- In the wake of last month's Halloween crowd crush that left 158 dead, South Korean police said Wednesday that they would dispatch 600 officers to a mass World Cup cheering event in Seoul.

The National Police Agency said that it would deploy eight squads of riot police and around 40 additional officers to Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on Thursday as the South Korean national men's soccer team plays their first match of the World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement

"During the street cheering that is expected to take place on Korea's game day, riot police and special forces will be deployed to maintain order at the venue and preform crowd management," the agency said in a statement.

Police said they expect around 15,000 people to gather in the public square for the match.

RELATED Anger mounts over police response to Seoul Halloween tragedy

The units will conduct safety checks around subway entrances and other surrounding areas ahead of the event and will monitor crowd levels during and after the match. Riot police will also be on hand for crowd control in nearby nightlife areas, where fans are expected to gather.

Police and government officials have come under heavy criticism for failing to respond to the crowd surge in the Seoul nightlife district of Itaewon that left 158 dead during pre-Halloween festivities on Oct. 29.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, a group of victims' families held a press conference in Seoul and demanded a sincere apology from the government and a thorough investigation into the incident, calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

RELATED South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl

An independent team from the National Police Agency has been investigating the Itaewon tragedy, and on Wednesday, South Korea's ruling and opposition political parties agreed to launch a parliamentary probe into the disaster.

RELATED World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia hands upset loss to Argentina, Lionel Messi

Latest Headlines

At least 1 dead, 18 injured in explosions at Jerusalem bus stops
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 1 dead, 18 injured in explosions at Jerusalem bus stops
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Two bombs exploded at bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, injuring at least 14 people, authorities.
Iran ramps up uranium production after censure by nuclear watchdog agency
World News // 19 hours ago
Iran ramps up uranium production after censure by nuclear watchdog agency
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Iran said Tuesday that it is ramping up production of enriched uranium at two state nuclear facilities in response to a reprimand that was passed last week by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Brazil President Bolsonaro disputes election loss to Lula
World News // 8 hours ago
Brazil President Bolsonaro disputes election loss to Lula
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Outgoing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is disputing the results of the runoff election, which saw him defeated by leftist opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Zelensky urges residents to be frugal with power use ahead of harsh winter
World News // 22 hours ago
Zelensky urges residents to be frugal with power use ahead of harsh winter
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged its citizens to be mindful of its energy use in light of Russia's continued effort to knock out as much of the country's civilian infrastructure during its 10-month invasion.
Malaysian government remains hung as negotiations continue
World News // 17 hours ago
Malaysian government remains hung as negotiations continue
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The two leading vote-getters in Malaysia's parliamentary election refused to work out a compromise to form a government after no group was able to form a majority.
Britain to probe Google and Apple's dominance of mobile browsing market
World News // 17 hours ago
Britain to probe Google and Apple's dominance of mobile browsing market
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Britain's competition regulator announced Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the ways that Apple and Google dominate the mobile browsing market.
Iran says 40 foreign nationals arrested over anti-regime protests
World News // 18 hours ago
Iran says 40 foreign nationals arrested over anti-regime protests
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Iranian judiciary officials said Tuesday that authorities arrested 40 foreign nationals for participating in ongoing anti-government demonstrations.
Norwegian production slumps, but gas sales improve
World News // 19 hours ago
Norwegian production slumps, but gas sales improve
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Government data show October natural gas sales were about 7% higher than the previous month.
Korean firm chosen for R&D 100 Awards for CO2 innovation
World News // 19 hours ago
Korean firm chosen for R&D 100 Awards for CO2 innovation
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean energy equipment company Hanwha Power Systems is among winners of the "R&D 100 Awards" for its achievement in carbon dioxide-related technology.
Schoolchildren among 260 deaths in Java island earthquake
World News // 21 hours ago
Schoolchildren among 260 deaths in Java island earthquake
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The death toll from a major earthquake on Indonesia's Java island has increased to 268, with more than 150 still missing, officials said on Tuesday. Many of the victims were schoolchildren.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Seven dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
Seven dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
Dr. Anthony Fauci in final press briefing: 'I gave it everything I had'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement