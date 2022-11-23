Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 7:43 PM

Northern Ireland low-cost airline plans to start flying in 2024

By Simon Druker
Low-cost airline Fly Atlantic, based in Belfast, Northern Ireland plans to begin flying routes across the Atlantic starting in the summer of 2024. Photo courtesy of Fly Atlantic
Low-cost airline Fly Atlantic, based in Belfast, Northern Ireland plans to begin flying routes across the Atlantic starting in the summer of 2024. Photo courtesy of Fly Atlantic

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A new airline based in Northern Ireland plans to begin flying routes across the Atlantic starting in the summer of 2024.

Fly Atlantic hopes to serve British, European, Canadian and American destinations once it takes to the air, the carrier said in a brief statement on its website on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The low-fare transatlantic airline will base its operations at Belfast International Airport and fly to 35 destinations once fully operational. It said it envisions employing 50 people at the airport and a crew of 250 people.

The company says it expects to indirectly create 21,000 new jobs by 2030 in the tourism and support sectors.

RELATED X-ray image captures stowaway cat in JFK passenger's luggage

The announcement marks the first step in Fly Atlantic's journey to eventual flight. The company still needs to secure proper licensing and aircraft.

The airline initially expects to operate six aircraft, growing to a fleet of 18 planes by 2028. The company says it is in discussions with Boeing and Airbus, and has narrowed its choice to the former's 737 MAX jet and Airbus' latest version of its A321. Both planes are single-aisle aircraft.

The airline's operational plan is to create a major hub linking Europe with multiple North American destinations in both the United States and Canada. The transatlantic routes will supplement shorter domestic flights.

Advertisement

"The lack of direct transatlantic air services has clearly been an impediment to Northern Ireland's economic and tourism development, which we now intend to remove," Fly Atlantic's CEO Andrew Pyne told the BBC in an interview.

"We already have offices at the airport and will now be building out the infrastructure to support the airline's launch."

"This is really good news for @belfastairport and [Northern Ireland]. Having been in discussions with Fly Atlantic since last year it's great to see it progress to this stage. Work has commenced on a Route Development scheme that will further improve intl connectivity," Northern Ireland MLA Gordon Lyons said on Twitter in reaction to the news.

RELATED Snow squalls to create dangerous travel conditions in Northeast

Read More

Holiday travel headaches: Fewer, more expensive flights, crowded airports

Latest Headlines

NordPass reveals 200 most common, easily-hackable passwords
World News // 1 hour ago
NordPass reveals 200 most common, easily-hackable passwords
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- NordPass revealed its list of the 200 most common passwords of 2022, highlighting how weak many users' online security efforts are and how password usage reflects cultural changes.
WHO says measles poses imminent threat as vaccine rates dip
World News // 3 hours ago
WHO says measles poses imminent threat as vaccine rates dip
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A steady decline in vaccination rates means measles is now an "imminent" threat across the globe, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.
U.N. documents Russian and Ukrainian torture, ill-treatment of POWs
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. documents Russian and Ukrainian torture, ill-treatment of POWs
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights says it has identified patterns of Russian Federation torture and abuse of POWs in Ukraine. It has also documented POW violations committed by Ukraine.
U.S. to distribute $4.5 billion more to Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. to distribute $4.5 billion more to Ukraine
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The United States will distribute an additional $4.5 billion to Ukraine's government by the end of the year, according to the United States Agency For International Development.
European Space Agency names new astronaut class
World News // 6 hours ago
European Space Agency names new astronaut class
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency on Wednesday named 17 new astronaut candidates from more than 22,500 applicants, including 11 from an astronaut reserve and one with a disability.
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
World News // 7 hours ago
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- High energy prices are pushing forecast for GDP growth in the eurozone sharply lower.
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
World News // 8 hours ago
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Hackers hit the European Parliament website with a "sophisticated" cyberattack on Wednesday, shortly after the body declared Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three Iranian security officials were sanctioned Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury Department for the continuing aggressive crackdown on Iranian human rights protests.
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian emergency officials said Wednesday a Russian missile strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region slammed into a hospital's maternity unit, killing a newborn.
Mozambique's president inaugurates floating LNG facility
World News // 9 hours ago
Mozambique's president inaugurates floating LNG facility
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- After addressing security challenges of its own, LNG from Mozambique could support energy security in the European Union.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement