NordPass reveals 200 most common, easily-hackable passwords

NordPass revealed its list of the 200 most common passwords of 2022, urging users to beef up their cybersecurity efforts. File Photo by Maksim Kabakou/UPI/Shutterstock

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Hackers were able to solve some of the most commonly used passwords in less than one second according to NordPass' list of the 200 most common passwords of 2022. Passwords such as "password" and "123456" were solved in a matter of milliseconds. The list was compiled by independent researchers in the cybersecurity field who evaluated about 3 terabytes of data. Advertisement

"We learned that despite growing cybersecurity awareness, old habits die hard. The research shows that people still use weak passwords to protect their accounts," the report said.

"Password," which is at the top of the list, is used more than 4.5 million times. "123456" is used in 1.5 million cases. The top password in the United States is "guest," followed by "123456," "password," "12345" and "a1b2c3." Among males in the United States, "12345" and "123456" are the most commonly used. For females, the top results are "guest" and "123456." The United Kingdom most closely matches the global list, at least at the top.

RELATED Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor

The research also correlated changes in trends and how they matched with societal and cultural changes. "Tinder" saw an uptick in usages, relating to the popular dating app by the same name. More than 36,000 people use this for a password. The film titles Batman and Encanto were among the most popular among entertainment topics, along with the television series Euphoria.

Advertisement

American football did not make any appearances among the top 10 sports-related passwords. Instead, Serbian soccer club Red Star Belgrade was at the top of the list, followed by the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Red Sox.

NordPass urges users to not reuse passwords among multiple services, create passwords of 12 characters or more with multiple types of characters and check old accounts you have not used lately.

RELATED Hackers release Medibank abortion data in Australia

A survey by password management service BitWarden says about 31% of people in the United States who responded have suffered a data breach over the last 18 months. About 35% of respondents in the United Kingdom also reported being breached.