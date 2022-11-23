Trending
Nov. 23, 2022 / 3:16 AM / Updated at 3:46 AM

At least 1 dead, 18 injured in explosions at Jerusalem bus stops

By Darryl Coote
1/3
At least one person was killed and several others were injured when two bombs exploded at two separate bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning in what authorities say was a coordinated attack. Photo courtesy of Israel Police
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Two bombs exploded at bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen others, authorities.

Israel Police said in a statement that an explosive device planted near the entrance of a Givat Shaul Junction bus station in west Jerusalem detonated shortly after 7 a.m., injuring about a dozen people, including four seriously.

The wounded were transported to a local hospital where one of the injured was pronounced dead, authorities said.

About a half hour later, a second explosion was reported near a Ramot Junction bus stop in northern Jerusalem, resulting in three people being lightly injured.

Israeli officials said at least 18 people at both sites were injured, including minors.

Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical service, said paramedics had transported seven patients to local hospitals, including two in serious condition.

"Blood Services have supplied an initial 70 units of blood to the hospitals treating the wounded from this morning's terror attacks in Jerusalem," MDA tweeted.

United Hatzalah, Israel's volunteer EMS organization, said it treated the three wounded at the second crime scene while their psychotrauma unit treated others for emotional and psychological shock.

The national police department said officers were at both scenes collecting evidence and searching for suspects.

An inspection by Israeli police at both scenes found that explosive devices were used in what they suspect was "a combined attack."

Authorities have closed roads near both of the crime scenes.

The attack comes amid an increase in violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians, with Israeli forces conducting raids into the Occupied West Bank and Palestinian militants carrying out terrorist attacks and stabbings.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces have killed some 200 Palestinians, including 57 minors, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

More than two dozen people have been killed in Israel this year amid the violence.

The blasts came hours after the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Israeli forces raiding the Occupied West Bank city of Nablus overnight fatally shot 16-year-old Ahmad Amjad Shehada during clashes with Palestinians, WAFA reported.

