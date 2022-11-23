Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 3:36 PM

U.S. to distribute $4.5 billion more to Ukraine

By Doug Cunningham
USAID is providing $4.5 billion more to help Ukraine as Russia continues its brutal military attack. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said Wednesday the money will help schools, hospitals and utilities keep working for the people of Ukraine. <a href="https://d2v9ipibika81v.cloudfront.net/uploads/sites/151/Bridget-Brink-8x10-official-Final-resize-347x433.jpg">Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine</a>
USAID is providing $4.5 billion more to help Ukraine as Russia continues its brutal military attack. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said Wednesday the money will help schools, hospitals and utilities keep working for the people of Ukraine. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The United States will distribute an additional $4.5 billion to Ukraine's government by the end of the year, according to the United States Agency For International Development.

USAID said in a statement that the money "will help alleviate the acute budget deficit caused by Putin's brutal war of aggression."

Advertisement

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink tweeted, "As Russia continues its brutal war with attacks across the country, the United States through USAID announced $4.5 billion more in support to help Ukraine keep schools, hospitals, emergency services and utilities working for the people of Ukraine."

The money is being provided through the World Bank in two payments Ukraine will get before the end of 2022, according to USAID. The funding was made possible with bipartisan congressional support.

Counting this round of funding, the U.S. government will have provided $13 billion in direct budgetary support to Ukraine's government.

According to USAID, since Russia's Ukraine invasion started Feb. 24, the agency has been coordinating with humanitarian partners in the country to provide Ukrainians with life-saving humanitarian assistance.

This money will keep basic government services like hospitals, schools and utilities running in an effort to help Ukraine withstand "the immense economic, social, and political pressures from Russia's aggression in Ukraine."

Advertisement

In addition to helping shore up basic services, the funding will also be used to ramp up critical development assistance to respond to cyberattacks, threats against Ukraine's energy sector and to counter disinformation while bolstering the continued functioning of local, regional and national Ukrainian government entities.

Read More

White House requests additional $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress U.S. unveils another $400M military aid package for Ukraine

Latest Headlines

European Space Agency names new astronaut class
World News // 1 hour ago
European Space Agency names new astronaut class
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency on Wednesday named 17 new astronaut candidates from more than 22,500 applicants, including 11 from an astronaut reserve and one with a disability.
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
World News // 2 hours ago
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- High energy prices are pushing forecast for GDP growth in the eurozone sharply lower.
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
World News // 3 hours ago
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Hackers hit the European Parliament website with a "sophisticated" cyberattack on Wednesday, shortly after the body declared Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three Iranian security officials were sanctioned Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury Department for the continuing aggressive crackdown on Iranian human rights protests.
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian emergency officials said Wednesday a Russian missile strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region slammed into a hospital's maternity unit, killing a newborn.
Mozambique's president inaugurates floating LNG facility
World News // 4 hours ago
Mozambique's president inaugurates floating LNG facility
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- After addressing security challenges of its own, LNG from Mozambique could support energy security in the European Union.
Western powers move close to cap on Russian oil and gas prices
World News // 5 hours ago
Western powers move close to cap on Russian oil and gas prices
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department published guidance on a proposed cap on Russian oil, while EU ministers meet Thursday to consider a similar measure for natural gas.
British Supreme Court says no to Scottish independence referendum
World News // 8 hours ago
British Supreme Court says no to Scottish independence referendum
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The British Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum, not even one that is non-binding unless it has the approval of Westminster.
At least 1 dead, 18 injured in explosions at Jerusalem bus stops
World News // 12 hours ago
At least 1 dead, 18 injured in explosions at Jerusalem bus stops
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Two bombs exploded at bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, injuring at least 14 people, authorities.
South Korea to deploy massive police presence for crowd control at World Cup parties
World News // 11 hours ago
South Korea to deploy massive police presence for crowd control at World Cup parties
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- In the wake of last month's Halloween crowd crush that left 158 dead, South Korean police said Wednesday that they would deploy 600 officers to a mass World Cup cheering event in Seoul.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement