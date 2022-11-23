U.S. to distribute $4.5 billion more to Ukraine

USAID is providing $4.5 billion more to help Ukraine as Russia continues its brutal military attack. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said Wednesday the money will help schools, hospitals and utilities keep working for the people of Ukraine. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine

USAID said in a statement that the money "will help alleviate the acute budget deficit caused by Putin's brutal war of aggression."

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink tweeted, "As Russia continues its brutal war with attacks across the country, the United States through USAID announced $4.5 billion more in support to help Ukraine keep schools, hospitals, emergency services and utilities working for the people of Ukraine."

The money is being provided through the World Bank in two payments Ukraine will get before the end of 2022, according to USAID. The funding was made possible with bipartisan congressional support.

Counting this round of funding, the U.S. government will have provided $13 billion in direct budgetary support to Ukraine's government.

According to USAID, since Russia's Ukraine invasion started Feb. 24, the agency has been coordinating with humanitarian partners in the country to provide Ukrainians with life-saving humanitarian assistance.

This money will keep basic government services like hospitals, schools and utilities running in an effort to help Ukraine withstand "the immense economic, social, and political pressures from Russia's aggression in Ukraine."



In addition to helping shore up basic services, the funding will also be used to ramp up critical development assistance to respond to cyberattacks, threats against Ukraine's energy sector and to counter disinformation while bolstering the continued functioning of local, regional and national Ukrainian government entities.