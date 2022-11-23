Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 2:09 PM

European Space Agency names new astronaut class

By Clyde Hughes
An announcement of at new astronaut class by the European Space Agency was made Wednesday in Paris. Photo by European Space Agency
An announcement of at new astronaut class by the European Space Agency was made Wednesday in Paris. Photo by European Space Agency

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency on Wednesday named 17 new astronaut candidates from more than 22,500 applicants, including 11 from an astronaut reserve and one with a disability.

The announcement in Paris named the first class of new recruits in 13 years for the ESA.

Advertisement

"This ESA astronaut class is bringing ambition, talent and diversity in many different forms -- to drive our endeavors, and our future," ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said in a statement.

"The continuous exploration in low Earth orbit on the International Space Station, going forward to the Moon -- and beyond."

RELATED SpaceX Falcon 9 carries Eutelsat communications satellite in final launch

John McFall, of Britain, was chosen from the Parastronaut Feasibility Study Project as a member of the class.

Career astronauts named to the class include Sophie Adenot, of France; Pablo Alvarez Fernandez, of Spain; Rosemary Coogan, of Britain; Raphael Liegeois, of Belgium; and Marcos Sieber, of Germany.

Astronaut Reserves named include Meganne Christian, of Britain; Anthea Comellini, of Italy; Sara Garcia Alonso, of Spain; Andrea Patassa, of Italy; Carmen Possnig, of Austria; Arnaud Prost, of France; Amelie Schoenenwald, of Germany; Ales Svoboda, of the Czech Republic; Slawocz Uznanski, of Poland; Marcus Wandt, of Sweden and Nicola Winter, of Germany.

Advertisement

"We are excited to welcome the new ESA astronaut class of 2022 and I am looking forward to seeing all these ambitious young career astronaut candidates joining us for their first training at ESA's European Astronaut Centre in spring 2023, going forward to explore and shape space exploration," Frank De Winne, the ESA's International Space Station program manager said.

After the astronauts complete a 12-month basic training, they will be ready to enter the next Space Station training phase and assigned to missions.

"This is an extraordinary time for human spaceflight and for Europe," David Parker, ESA's director of Human and Robotic Exploration, said. "After the successful launch of Artemis I with ESA's European Service Module powering Orion to the Moon, we are on the forefront of human space exploration."

RELATED SpaceX Dragon supply ship launch scrubbed by bad weather

Read More

Europe's space agency reviewing space-based solar power

Latest Headlines

High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
World News // 1 hour ago
High energy prices strike blow to CEO confidence in Europe
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- High energy prices are pushing forecast for GDP growth in the eurozone sharply lower.
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
World News // 1 hour ago
Hackers attack European Parliament after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Hackers hit the European Parliament website with a "sophisticated" cyberattack on Wednesday, shortly after the body declared Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranian security officials over aggressive protest crackdown
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three Iranian security officials were sanctioned Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury Department for the continuing aggressive crackdown on Iranian human rights protests.
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian missiles strike hospital maternity ward
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian emergency officials said Wednesday a Russian missile strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region slammed into a hospital's maternity unit, killing a newborn.
Mozambique's president inaugurates floating LNG facility
World News // 3 hours ago
Mozambique's president inaugurates floating LNG facility
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- After addressing security challenges of its own, LNG from Mozambique could support energy security in the European Union.
Western powers move close to cap on Russian oil and gas prices
World News // 3 hours ago
Western powers move close to cap on Russian oil and gas prices
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department published guidance on a proposed cap on Russian oil, while EU ministers meet Thursday to consider a similar measure for natural gas.
British Supreme Court says no to Scottish independence referendum
World News // 7 hours ago
British Supreme Court says no to Scottish independence referendum
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The British Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum, not even one that is non-binding unless it has the approval of Westminster.
At least 1 dead, 18 injured in explosions at Jerusalem bus stops
World News // 11 hours ago
At least 1 dead, 18 injured in explosions at Jerusalem bus stops
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Two bombs exploded at bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, injuring at least 14 people, authorities.
South Korea to deploy massive police presence for crowd control at World Cup parties
World News // 10 hours ago
South Korea to deploy massive police presence for crowd control at World Cup parties
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- In the wake of last month's Halloween crowd crush that left 158 dead, South Korean police said Wednesday that they would deploy 600 officers to a mass World Cup cheering event in Seoul.
Iran ramps up uranium production after censure by nuclear watchdog agency
World News // 1 day ago
Iran ramps up uranium production after censure by nuclear watchdog agency
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Iran said Tuesday that it is ramping up production of enriched uranium at two state nuclear facilities in response to a reprimand that was passed last week by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement