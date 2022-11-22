Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 6:53 AM

Ukraine evacuates Kherson, Mykolaiv over lack of energy

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Ukrainian officials began to evacuate remaining residents in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions after Russian attacks on infrastructure ahead of the usually brutal winter season. File Photo by George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian officials began to evacuate remaining residents in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions after Russian attacks on infrastructure ahead of the usually brutal winter season. File Photo by George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian government is preparing to evacuate many of the remaining residents in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions over concerns that Russian attacks have damaged civilian infrastructure too much to survive the usually bitter winter season.

For more than a month, Russian forces have pounded electrical power stations and other basic civilian infrastructure facilities ahead of winter, leaving civilians in the area without electricity, natural gas and clean drinking water in some cases.

Advertisement

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk called for the residents in those areas to move to the central and western parts of the country where most infrastructure services remained functional.

Kyiv was organizing transportation, accommodation and medical care for those willing to move. The urging of evacuations comes after Ukraine recaptured the city of Kherson a week ago. Kherson, though, remains close to the fighting frontline.

RELATED Zelensky: 400 shelling incidents recorded in Ukraine; Kherson without power

Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, the World Health Organization's regional director for Europe, said about half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure is either damaged or destroyed. He said that damage has put the health of all Ukrainians at risk.

"This is already having knock-on effects on the health system and on people's health," Kluge said in a statement. "Continued attacks on health and energy infrastructure mean hundreds of hospitals and health-care facilities are no longer fully operational -- lacking fuel, water and electricity to meet basic needs.

Advertisement

"Maternity wards need incubators; blood banks need refrigerators; intensive care beds need ventilators, and all require energy."

RELATED Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO

More than 10 million Ukrainians have left the country entirely since the start of Russia's invasion in February. Some 10 million who have stayed currently are living with no power as a result of Russian strikes on energy facilities.

"I want everyone to understand: Ukrainians will most likely have to live in a shutdown mode until at least the end of March," Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO at Ukrainian power provider Yasno, said on Monday.

RELATED Ukraine: 10M without power amid Russian attacks on infrastructure

Latest Headlines

Death toll in Java island earthquake soars to more than 260
World News // 3 minutes ago
Death toll in Java island earthquake soars to more than 260
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The death toll from a major earthquake on Indonesia's Java island on Monday has increased to 268 with more than 150 still missing, officials said on Tuesday.
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The United States called on the U.N. Security Council to take action against North Korea over its spate of ballistic missile launches, accusing Russia and China of "enabling and emboldening" Pyongyang.
Factory fire kills dozens in central China, state media says
World News // 7 hours ago
Factory fire kills dozens in central China, state media says
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- At least 38 people are dead after a fire broke out Monday at a chemical factory in central China, according to state media, which also reported two people hospitalized with injuries.
Kosovo, Serbia fail to agree on EU proposal to end license plate dispute
World News // 8 hours ago
Kosovo, Serbia fail to agree on EU proposal to end license plate dispute
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia failed to reach an agreement on a dispute over license plates during hours-long emergency talks hosted Monday by the European Union's top diplomat amid fears of escalating violence.
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
World News // 14 hours ago
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Iran's soccer team refused to sing the national anthem before its first World Cup game in Qatar in an apparent protest of Iran's government and support for ongoing protests in the country over women's rights.
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
World News // 19 hours ago
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
World News // 23 hours ago
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- More than 160 people died, and hundreds were hurt in a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake on the main Indonesian island of Java on Monday, which collapsed buildings and trapped people.
FIFA app issue caused World Cup tickets to 'disappear'
World News // 19 hours ago
FIFA app issue caused World Cup tickets to 'disappear'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Thousands of fans attending the World Cup in Qatar found themselves scrambling for tickets after the FIFA ticketing app, which was supposed to make attendance easier than it has ever been, enormously more difficult.
British PM Rishi Sunak says he will block a shift to Swiss-style Brexit
World News // 20 hours ago
British PM Rishi Sunak says he will block a shift to Swiss-style Brexit
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that he would block a shift to a Swiss-style Brexit, which would require the United Kingdom to align its laws with the European Union.
Chinese coast guard accused of seizing space debris from Philippines navy vessel
World News // 21 hours ago
Chinese coast guard accused of seizing space debris from Philippines navy vessel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Chinese coast guard allegedly seized a hunk of space debris from a Philippines naval boat in the South China Sea in a serious military provocation just hours ahead of a state visit by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
Science experiment goes wrong in Sydney; 11 students, 1 teacher injured
Science experiment goes wrong in Sydney; 11 students, 1 teacher injured
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Iran soccer players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement