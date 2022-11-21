Turkey launches retaliatory airstrikes over Iraq, Syria

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Turkey's ministry of defense said it launched air strikes over the weekend hitting dozens of targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation over the bombing that killed six in Istanbul earlier this month.
Operation Claw-Sword began Saturday and continued into Sunday with warplanes hitting shelters, caves, tunnels and ammunition warehouses as well as training camps and the headquarters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, known as the PKK, and the Syrian People's Protection Units, which is known by the initialism YPG.