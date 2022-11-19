Advertisement
World News
Nov. 19, 2022 / 3:54 PM

Solider injured in clashes between Israelis, Palestinians in West Bank

By Simon Druker
Jewish worshippers and Palestinian citizens clashed in the West Bank city of Hebron (pictured) on Saturday, leaving at least three people injured, including an Israeli soldier. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d650c9298843c5af492521b2a23103fb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jewish worshippers and Palestinian citizens clashed in the West Bank city of Hebron (pictured) on Saturday, leaving at least three people injured, including an Israeli soldier. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier was injured Saturday during confrontations between Jewish worshippers and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron, military officials said.

The female Israeli Defense Forces member was among at least three people hurt during the clashes, which erupted as thousands of Jewish Israelis were participating in an annual pilgrimage to the tomb of Othniel Ben Kenaz.

IDF officials said the soldier was hurt by a Jewish worshipper as two groups hurled stones at each other.

"IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Aviv Kohavi strongly condemns the attack on an IDF soldier by an Israeli civilian in the city of Hebron earlier today during the security and escort of worshipers to Othoniel Ben Kenaz's Tomb," the IDF tweeted in a statement Saturday morning.

"This is a very serious event. It cannot be that an Israeli civilian will violently attack IDF soldiers who operate to protect and keep civilians safe. This shameful and criminal behavior requires a rapid lawful response."

The alleged attacker used a stick to hit the soldier as Israeli troops were dispersing the initial protest, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Thousands of Jews were celebrating Shabbat Chayei Sarah Saturday at an annual event in the divided West Bank city. Chayei Sarah is the fifth weekly portion in the annual Jewish cycle of Torah reading.

The confrontation began during a planned entrance of the Jewish visitors to the tomb of Otniel Ben Knaz, the first biblical judge of Israel.

"Attacking an IDF soldier is a national disgrace," outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid wrote in Hebrew on Twitter.

RELATED Bulgaria charges 5 for 'logistical support' in Istanbul bombing

"This is an injury to Israel's security, this is a moral injury to the Israel Defense Forces and to those who protect our lives, this is a serious criminal offense," he added. "This evening I am strengthening the soldiers of the IDF who are guarding our country. We will bring justice to the perpetrators."

Israeli Defense Secretary Benny Gantz also condemned the altercation, saying, "I am sure that we will exhaust the law with the rioters, who do not represent the settlement, and whose conduct harms the ability to fulfill the security tasks in the sector."

Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu has not commented publicly on the incident.

Khader Adnan, a senior official with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization, urged further escalation on Saturday.

In a statement to the Palestinian Shehab News, he praised the actions of Palestinian citizens following the violent confrontations, which he blamed on "extremist" Jewish settlers.

Latest Headlines

Asia-Pacific leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine at forum
World News // 1 hour ago
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine at forum
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Saturday formally condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the group's first in-person meeting in four years.
Giant panda gifted to Taiwan from China dies at Taipei Zoo
World News // 1 hour ago
Giant panda gifted to Taiwan from China dies at Taipei Zoo
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A giant panda, which was gifted to Taiwan from mainland China has died after suffering a series of strokes at the Taipei Zoo, officials said.
North Korea successfully tests new ICBM, Kim vows nuclear defense
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea successfully tests new ICBM, Kim vows nuclear defense
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea said Saturday it has successfully test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile as leader Kim Jong Un vowed that any nuclear threats would be met with nuclear weapons.
Britain announces $59M air defense package for Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain announces $59M air defense package for Ukraine
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Britain will provide Ukraine with a new weapons package, including more than 100 anti-aircraft guns and other critical air defenses, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Saturday.
Bulgaria charges 5 for 'logistical support' in Istanbul bombing
World News // 3 hours ago
Bulgaria charges 5 for 'logistical support' in Istanbul bombing
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Bulgaria has charged five people with providing "logistical support" to the suspected perpetrators of a bombing that killed six people and wounded 81 in Istanbul on Sunday.
Negotiators: Tentative climate deal reached in final hours of COP27 summit
World News // 3 hours ago
Negotiators: Tentative climate deal reached in final hours of COP27 summit
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- World leaders worked late into Saturday at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt, and appeared close to drafting a deal after European Union ministers earlier threatened to walk out.
Gas explosion in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region kills nine residents
World News // 4 hours ago
Gas explosion in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region kills nine residents
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Nine people have died in gas explosion at a residential building in a village in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region, local authorities said Saturday.
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
World News // 17 hours ago
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union's Intellectual Property Office has ruled in favor of the British street artist Banksy in a trademark dispute with the greeting card company Full Colour Black.
U.S. sanctions Russian, Belarusian for Guatemalan mining corruption
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions Russian, Belarusian for Guatemalan mining corruption
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State and Treasury departments sanctioned a Russian and a Belarusian for "acts of corruption that threaten the United States" in the Guatemalan mining sector.
Kamala Harris, APEC leaders condemn North Korean missile test
World News // 1 day ago
Kamala Harris, APEC leaders condemn North Korean missile test
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders attending the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on Friday said a powerful North Korean missile test set off earlier in the day would be met with a strong response.
