Advertisement
World News
Nov. 19, 2022 / 4:38 PM

Historically tight Malaysian election heads to close; hung parliament likely

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan coalition is neck-and-neck Saturday with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Perikatan Nasional coalition in Malaysia's election. File Photo by Ahmad Yusni/EPA-EFE
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan coalition is neck-and-neck Saturday with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Perikatan Nasional coalition in Malaysia's election. File Photo by Ahmad Yusni/EPA-EFE

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan coalition is neck-and-neck with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Perikatan Nasional coalition in Malaysia's general election, early results indicated Saturday.

More than 900 candidates are running for 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, Malaysia's lower house of parliament.

Advertisement

The outcome will determine the composition of Malaysia's fifth government in an as many years and tabulations indicated a hung parliament could be the result.

While pollsters forecast that Ibrahim's allies would win the most seats without winning a simple majority, results from multiple constituencies were still too close to call as of late Saturday.

RELATED Malaysia sets Nov. 19 date for new national elections

The election has seen strong turnout, with approximately 14.7 million of Malaysia's 21 million voters showing up to cast ballots as of 4 p.m. The turnout recorded so far is numerically the highest in Malaysian history, beating the prior record of 12.4 million voters, set during the 2018 election.

While voter numbers are higher than ever before, the 70% of voters who turned up at polls is proportionally lower than the 82% who showed up in 2018. The statistical anomaly is the result of 6 million Malaysians becoming eligible when the voting age was reduced from 21 to 18 during the intervening years.

Advertisement

All but two of the constituencies have completed polling, while the vote was suspended in Baram, Sarawak, due to flooding. The death of Pakatan Harapan incumbent candidate Karupaiya Mutusami on Wednesday caused the election in Padang Serai, Kedah, to be postponed until Dec. 7.

RELATED Malaysia calls for new elections within 60 days

The unlikelihood of any coalition winning a simple majority means that the next government will have to be formed via an agreement between coalitions.

RELATED Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak goes to prison after top court upholds corruption conviction

Latest Headlines

Solider injured in clashes between Israelis, Palestinians in West Bank
World News // 1 hour ago
Solider injured in clashes between Israelis, Palestinians in West Bank
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier was injured Saturday during confrontations between Israeli civilians and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron, military officials said.
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine at forum
World News // 2 hours ago
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine at forum
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Saturday formally condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the group's first in-person meeting in four years.
Giant panda gifted to Taiwan from China dies at Taipei Zoo
World News // 3 hours ago
Giant panda gifted to Taiwan from China dies at Taipei Zoo
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A giant panda, which was gifted to Taiwan from mainland China has died after suffering a series of strokes at the Taipei Zoo, officials said.
North Korea successfully tests new ICBM, Kim vows nuclear defense
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea successfully tests new ICBM, Kim vows nuclear defense
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea said Saturday it has successfully test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile as leader Kim Jong Un vowed that any nuclear threats would be met with nuclear weapons.
Britain announces $59M air defense package for Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain announces $59M air defense package for Ukraine
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Britain will provide Ukraine with a new weapons package, including more than 100 anti-aircraft guns and other critical air defenses, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Saturday.
Bulgaria charges 5 for 'logistical support' in Istanbul bombing
World News // 4 hours ago
Bulgaria charges 5 for 'logistical support' in Istanbul bombing
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Bulgaria has charged five people with providing "logistical support" to the suspected perpetrators of a bombing that killed six people and wounded 81 in Istanbul on Sunday.
Negotiators: Tentative climate deal reached in final hours of COP27 summit
World News // 4 hours ago
Negotiators: Tentative climate deal reached in final hours of COP27 summit
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- World leaders worked late into Saturday at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt, and appeared close to drafting a deal after European Union ministers earlier threatened to walk out.
Gas explosion in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region kills nine residents
World News // 5 hours ago
Gas explosion in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region kills nine residents
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Nine people have died in gas explosion at a residential building in a village in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region, local authorities said Saturday.
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
World News // 18 hours ago
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union's Intellectual Property Office has ruled in favor of the British street artist Banksy in a trademark dispute with the greeting card company Full Colour Black.
U.S. sanctions Russian, Belarusian for Guatemalan mining corruption
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions Russian, Belarusian for Guatemalan mining corruption
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State and Treasury departments sanctioned a Russian and a Belarusian for "acts of corruption that threaten the United States" in the Guatemalan mining sector.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk polls Twitter on whether to reinstate Trump's account
Elon Musk polls Twitter on whether to reinstate Trump's account
Travel banned in Buffalo as city digs out from historic 66-inch snowfall
Travel banned in Buffalo as city digs out from historic 66-inch snowfall
Elon Musk calls Twitter engineers back to office to help him with software
Elon Musk calls Twitter engineers back to office to help him with software
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
Investigation into Baltimore Archdiocese finds 600 victims abused by clergy
Investigation into Baltimore Archdiocese finds 600 victims abused by clergy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement