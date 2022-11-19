Advertisement
World News
Nov. 19, 2022 / 2:14 PM

North Korea successfully tests new ICBM, Kim vows nuclear defense

By Matt Bernardini
This image, released on March 25 by the North Korean Official News Service, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the test launch of a new type of Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. File photo by KCNA/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ae1d9b2f5769551b35cf60c860bd1e49/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
This image, released on March 25 by the North Korean Official News Service, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the test launch of a new type of Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. File photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea said Saturday it has successfully test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile as leader Kim Jong Un vowed that any nuclear threats would be met with nuclear weapons.

Kim vowed that "if the enemies continue to pose threats ... our party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation," the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Advertisement

The Hwasong-17 missile flew for 1 hour and 9 minutes, and traveled 999.2 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 6,040.9 km, KCNA said.

Kim said the test came in response to threats from the United States and its allies, who are pursing what he called a hostile "extended deterrence" policy covering South Korea and Japan.

The more the Western allies extend their war exercises, the more offensive North Korea's military counteraction will be, KCNA reported Kim as saying.

The launch is also notable because it featured Kim with his daughter. It is the first time she has been seen in public, ending speculation about her existence.

Following the missile test, Japan and South Korea held separate air drills with the United States. On Saturday, South Korea and American militaries flew bombers over the Korean Peninsula, Kyodo News reported.

Advertisement

The bombers also conducted a joint drill with F-2 fighter jets of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force northwest of the Japanese island of Kyushu, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Read More

North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns U.S. of 'fiercer' military response North Korean ICBM lands 130 miles off coast of Japan Kamala Harris, APEC leaders condemn North Korean missile test

Latest Headlines

Giant panda gifted to Taiwan from China dies at Taipei Zoo
World News // 15 minutes ago
Giant panda gifted to Taiwan from China dies at Taipei Zoo
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A giant panda, which was gifted to Taiwan from mainland China has died after suffering a series of strokes at the Taipei Zoo, officials said.
Britain announces $59M air defense package for Ukraine
World News // 34 minutes ago
Britain announces $59M air defense package for Ukraine
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Britain will provide Ukraine with a new weapons package, including more than 100 anti-aircraft guns and other critical air defenses, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Saturday.
Bulgaria charges 5 for 'logistical support' in Istanbul bombing
World News // 1 hour ago
Bulgaria charges 5 for 'logistical support' in Istanbul bombing
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Bulgaria has charged five people with providing "logistical support" to the suspected perpetrators of a bombing that killed six people and wounded 81 in Istanbul on Sunday.
Negotiators: Tentative climate deal reached in final hours of COP27 summit
World News // 1 hour ago
Negotiators: Tentative climate deal reached in final hours of COP27 summit
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- World leaders worked late into Saturday at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt, and appeared close to drafting a deal after European Union ministers earlier threatened to walk out.
Gas explosion in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region kills nine residents
World News // 2 hours ago
Gas explosion in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region kills nine residents
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Nine people have died in gas explosion at a residential building in a village in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region, local authorities said Saturday.
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
World News // 15 hours ago
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union's Intellectual Property Office has ruled in favor of the British street artist Banksy in a trademark dispute with the greeting card company Full Colour Black.
U.S. sanctions Russian, Belarusian for Guatemalan mining corruption
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions Russian, Belarusian for Guatemalan mining corruption
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State and Treasury departments sanctioned a Russian and a Belarusian for "acts of corruption that threaten the United States" in the Guatemalan mining sector.
Kamala Harris, APEC leaders condemn North Korean missile test
World News // 1 day ago
Kamala Harris, APEC leaders condemn North Korean missile test
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders attending the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on Friday said a powerful North Korean missile test set off earlier in the day would be met with a strong response.
Prosecutor: Traces of explosives found on Nord Stream pipeline
World News // 1 day ago
Prosecutor: Traces of explosives found on Nord Stream pipeline
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Swedish prosecutor investigating damage done to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines said Friday that traces of explosives were found at the ruptures, proving sabotage.
Qatar bans beer at World Cup stadiums
World News // 1 day ago
Qatar bans beer at World Cup stadiums
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Despite Budweiser being a major sponsor, there will be no beer sold at Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums. The ban comes just days before the tournament. Bud Zero will be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk polls Twitter on whether to reinstate Trump's account
Elon Musk polls Twitter on whether to reinstate Trump's account
Elon Musk calls Twitter engineers back to office to help him with software
Elon Musk calls Twitter engineers back to office to help him with software
Travel banned in Buffalo as city digs out from historic 66-inch snowfall
Travel banned in Buffalo as city digs out from historic 66-inch snowfall
Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison
Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement