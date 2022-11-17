U.S. repatriates $20.6 million of former dictator's assets to Nigeria

The United States has repatriated more than $20.6 million in assets linked to former Nigerian dictator General Sani Abacha to Nigeria. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced today that it has repatriated more than $20.6 million worth of assets linked to former Nigerian Dictator General Sani Abacha and his associates to the Nigerian government. The Department of Justice said in a press release Thursday that the transfer of funds is "in accordance with an Aug. 23 agreement between the governments to repatriate assets the United States forfeited that were traceable to kleptocracy of the former Nigerian dictator." Advertisement

"The forfeited assets represent corrupt monies laundered during and after the military regime of General Abacha, who became head of state in Nigeria through a military coup on Nov. 17, 1993," the press release continues.

The transfer of funds ultimately stems from a 2014 judgement in the District of Columbia, ordering the forfeiture of approximately $500 million worth of assets linked to the former dictator.

"The complaint filed in this case alleges that General Abacha, his son Mohammed Sani Abacha, their associate, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and others embezzled, misappropriated and extorted billions of dollars from the government of Nigeria and others," the press release said.

The case was brought under the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative by prosecutors in the Criminal Division's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, in partnership with the FBI.

Under the agreement, the United States agreed to transfer 100% of net forfeited assets to Nigeria for use in three critical infrastructure projects approved by the Nigerian legislature and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2020 the Department of Justice repatriated over $311.7 million in forfeited assets to Nigeria.

The latest transfer brings the total amount repatriated in the case to approximately $332.4 million.