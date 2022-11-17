Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 10:32 AM

British Treasury chief announces new taxes, spending cuts

By A.L. Lee
1/4
In his Autumn Statement on Thursday before the House of Commons, British Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt outlined a $65 billion package of tax hikes and public spending cuts and vowed the emergency measures would ultimately strengthen the economy and reduce debt amid a continuing cost-of-living crisis throughout Europe. File photo provided by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit/EPA-EFE/UK
In his Autumn Statement on Thursday before the House of Commons, British Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt outlined a $65 billion package of tax hikes and public spending cuts and vowed the emergency measures would ultimately strengthen the economy and reduce debt amid a continuing cost-of-living crisis throughout Europe. File photo provided by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit/EPA-EFE/UK

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- British Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt outlined a $65 billion package of tax hikes and public spending cuts Thursday, saying the difficult moves were necessary as the country had lapsed into recession amid historic inflation and a continuing cost-of-living crisis.

In his Autumn Statement on Thursday before the House of Commons, Hunt said his emergency budget -- which would be paid for in large part by a new windfall tax on energy company profits -- would ultimately strengthen the economy and reduce debt, while also helping millions of struggling households pay their surging energy bills.

Advertisement

The plan will also add some extra cash to pensions and welfare benefits, keeping them on par with inflation that has racked the British economy all year before reaching a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Advertisement

The British government will also continue to make investments in new clean energy sources and infrastructure projects that will serve to move the country away from dependency on fossil fuels, Hunt said.

RELATED Report shows British economy sank 0.2% during 3rd quarter, sparking fears of recession

"It is a balanced plan for stability, a plan for growth and a plan for public services," Hunt said. "It shows that you don't need to choose either a strong economy or good public services."

Facing increasing political pressure to resolve the crisis, Hunt said he will raise the windfall tax on the nation's lucrative oil and gas industry from 25% to 35% over the next four years -- assuring the government an extra $14 billion to help offset prices for weary consumers.

Minimum-wage earners will also see a boost in wages under Hunt's plan, while the country's biggest earners should expect to see their income tax bills go up in the coming year.

RELATED Britain delays release of midterm fiscal plan to November

Electricity providers will be on the hook for a new 45% tax on profits, Hunt said, but public spending cuts were not expected to impact critical industries like healthcare and education.

Electric vehicles, however, will be slapped with a new excise tax after April 2025.

Hunt, the nation's top economic policymaker, noted a report from the Office for Budget and Responsibility that showed Britain to already be in recession after the economy shrank 0.2% during the third quarter of 2022 (between July and September). A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of decline in GDP.

Advertisement

Like most of Europe, Britain has been struggling under the weight of record inflation that has been largely due to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's continuing disruptions to world energy markets.

In response to rising inflation, the Bank of England has been steadily hiking interest rates to record levels throughout the year in an effort to tame consumer prices.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been scrambling to find a way to balance the nation's budget and stabilize the economy since taking over the government three weeks ago following the short-lived tenure of Liz Truss -- who stepped down in October amid an uproar over her plan for $53 billion in unfunded tax cuts.

RELATED Bank of England boosts interest rate by 0.75 point, highest in 33 years

Sunak immediately scrapped Truss's signature policy, but is now grappling with his own budget shortfall of at least $47 billion.

On Thursday, Hunt expressed optimism despite some daunting economic challenges ahead.

"There is a global energy crisis, a global inflation crisis and a global economic crisis. But today with this plan for stability, growth and public services, we will face into the storm. We do so today with British resilience and British compassion," he said. "Because of the difficult decisions we take in our plan, we strengthen our public finances, bring down inflation and protect jobs."

Advertisement

Read More

Rishi Sunak becomes British PM; 'not daunted' by economic challenges

Latest Headlines

Kamala Harris, Xi Jinping to attend APEC Summit
World News // 46 minutes ago
Kamala Harris, Xi Jinping to attend APEC Summit
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will join Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders in Bangkok starting Thursday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting.
Britain orders Chinese subsidiary to sell microchip plant, citing security risk
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain orders Chinese subsidiary to sell microchip plant, citing security risk
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The British government has ordered Nexperia BV -- a subsidiary of a Chinese-owned company -- to sell a British semiconductor microchip plant to "mitigate the risk to national security."
Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Russian rockets slammed into various locations in Ukraine on Thursday, including the capital city of Kyiv, along with the Odessa region and Dnipro, officials said.
New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria
World News // 2 hours ago
New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Climate change is largely responsible for this year's catastrophic monsoon flooding in Nigeria that killed hundreds of people and destroyed thousands of acres of land, according to new research.
Myanmar to release, deport some political prisoners
World News // 3 hours ago
Myanmar to release, deport some political prisoners
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military-controlled government said on Thursday it will release an Australian economist, former British ambassador and a Japanese filmmaker among others jailed over the course of its nearly two-year coup.
North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns U.S. of 'fiercer' military response
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns U.S. of 'fiercer' military response
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Thursday, hours after issuing a warning to the United States and its allies of a "fiercer" response to their increasing security cooperation.
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
World News // 1 day ago
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Polish officials and their NATO allies said Wednesday a missile that landed in Poland, killing two people, appeared to come from a Ukrainian air defense system fired against a Russian attack.
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proclaims 'Brazil is back' at COP27
World News // 19 hours ago
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proclaims 'Brazil is back' at COP27
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke of bold intentions to protect the Amazon Rainforest and combat climate change during an appearance at COP27 in Egypt.
U.S. sanctions 6 employees of state-run Iran broadcaster IRIB for forced confessions
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 6 employees of state-run Iran broadcaster IRIB for forced confessions
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. State and Treasury departments Wednesday sanctioned six senior employees of the state-controlled media corporation Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.
Shipping giant Maersk seeks more methanol for fuel
World News // 21 hours ago
Shipping giant Maersk seeks more methanol for fuel
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Maersk announces yet-another agreement aimed at addressing emission from the global shipping industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement