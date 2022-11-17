Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Britain orders Chinese subsidiary to sell microchip plant, citing security risk

By Doug Cunningham
The British government has ordered Chinese subsidiary Nexperia BV to sell the Newport Wafer Fab semiconductor chip plant to "mitigate the risk to national security." Photo by<a href=" https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/f/ff/Newport_Wafer_Fab_%28former_Inmos_factory%29-geograph-6238475-by-Jaggery_%28cropped%29.jpg"> Jaggery/Wikimedia Commons.</a>
The British government has ordered Chinese subsidiary Nexperia BV to sell the Newport Wafer Fab semiconductor chip plant to "mitigate the risk to national security." Photo by Jaggery/Wikimedia Commons.

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The British government has ordered Nexperia BV -- a subsidiary of a Chinese-owned company -- to sell a British semiconductor microchip plant to mitigate national security risks.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy's order said Nexperia's July 2021 purchase of an additional 86% of shares in the former Newport Wafer Fab company is a "risk to national security" and the company must sell the factory.

Advertisement

"The location of the site could facilitate access to technological expertise and know-how in the South Wales Cluster ("the Cluster"), and the links between the site and the Cluster may prevent the Cluster being engaged in future projects relevant to national security," the order said.

The British semiconductor chip plant, now known as Nexperia Newport Limited, was acquired by Netherlands-based Nexperia BV, a subsidiary of Wingtech. Wingtech is a Shanghai company partially backed by the Chinese government.

RELATED China's microchip makers seek global role

The British government is concerned about the technology and know-how China could gain "that could result from a potential reintroduction of compound semiconductor activities at the Newport site, and the potential for those activities to undermine U.K. capabilities," according to the order to sell.

Advertisement

Nexperia U.K. Country Manager Toni Versluijs said in a statement that the company is "genuinely shocked" by the order and will appeal the directive to disinvest in the semiconductor factory "to protect the over 500 jobs at Newport"

"Nexperia does not accept the national security concerns raised. The far-reaching remedies which Nexperia offered to fully address the government's concerns have been entirely ignored," the company statement said.

RELATED Shortage shows how semiconductor supply was a house of cards

Nexperia said the acquisition of the factory was cleared by two previous security reviews, adding it had offered not to conduct the compound semiconductor activities the British government is concerned about.

The company said, however, there has been "no dialogue between the government and Nexperia on these proposals."

Latest Headlines

Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
World News // 41 minutes ago
Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Russian rockets slammed into various locations in Ukraine on Thursday, including the capital city of Kyiv along with the Odesa region and Dnipro, officials said.
New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria
World News // 1 hour ago
New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Climate change is largely responsible for this year's catastrophic monsoon flooding in Nigeria that killed hundreds of people and destroyed thousands of acres of land, according to new research.
Myanmar to release, deport some political prisoners
World News // 2 hours ago
Myanmar to release, deport some political prisoners
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military-controlled government said on Thursday it will release an Australian economist, former British ambassador and a Japanese filmmaker among others jailed over the course of its nearly two-year coup.
North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns U.S. of 'fiercer' military response
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns U.S. of 'fiercer' military response
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Thursday, hours after issuing a warning to the United States and its allies of a "fiercer" response to their increasing security cooperation.
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
World News // 1 day ago
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Polish officials and their NATO allies said Wednesday a missile that landed in Poland, killing two people, appeared to come from a Ukrainian air defense system fired against a Russian attack.
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proclaims 'Brazil is back' at COP27
World News // 17 hours ago
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proclaims 'Brazil is back' at COP27
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke of bold intentions to protect the Amazon Rainforest and combat climate change during an appearance at COP27 in Egypt.
U.S. sanctions 6 employees of state-run Iran broadcaster IRIB for forced confessions
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 6 employees of state-run Iran broadcaster IRIB for forced confessions
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. State and Treasury departments Wednesday sanctioned six senior employees of the state-controlled media corporation Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.
Shipping giant Maersk seeks more methanol for fuel
World News // 20 hours ago
Shipping giant Maersk seeks more methanol for fuel
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Maersk announces yet-another agreement aimed at addressing emission from the global shipping industry.
Alleged vessel attack reported near the volatile Strait of Hormuz
World News // 22 hours ago
Alleged vessel attack reported near the volatile Strait of Hormuz
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Iran is suspected of targeting the vessel with a drone, the latest incident of Iranian belligerence in the region.
MI5: Britain faces complex, rising security threats from nations and terrorism
World News // 23 hours ago
MI5: Britain faces complex, rising security threats from nations and terrorism
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- British MI5 Director General Ken McCallum delivered a sober annual threat assessment in London Wednesday, underscoring a broad variety of national security threats from Russia, China, Iran and transnational terrorism.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
Strong earthquake hits Western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits Western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement