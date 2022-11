1/4

Russia renewed attacks on Ukraine Thursday, targeting the nation's power infrastructure ahead of the winter as snow fell in the capital of Kyiv. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Russian rockets slammed into various locations in Ukraine on Thursday, including the capital city of Kyiv along with the Odesa region and Dnipro, officials said. Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said that Russian missile strikes damaged or destroyed several of Ukraine's gas production facilities. Naftogaz chief executive Oleksiy Chernyshov said Russia used a "massive attack" to damage gas producer Ukrgazvydobuvannia in eastern Ukraine. Advertisement

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia for weeks of carrying out devastating attacks on civilian infrastructure ahead of the usually hard Ukrainian winter to punish noncombatants.

Other attacks by Moscow have been confirmed in the southeastern region of Zaporhizhzhia, in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, while three were injured in the southern port of Odesa. A missile factor in Dnipro came under attack as well.

RELATED Alleged vessel attack reported near the volatile Strait of Hormuz

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, gave defiant comments about the attack.

"The enemy thinks that he will weaken our defense with energy strikes and be able to strike in the back," Yermak said. "This is a naive tactic of cowardly losers that we are ready for. Ukraine has already withstood extremely difficult blows of the enemy, which did not have the results that these Russian cowards were counting on.

Advertisement

"We continue to move forward. Do not ignore the air raid sirens, they will not succeed. We will crush them."

Meanwhile, Russia called on the United States to help encourage Kyiv to come to the table for peace talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukrainian leadership and President Volodymyr Zelensky of moving the goalpost at various times to establish conditions for negotiations.