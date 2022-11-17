Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 10:08 AM

Kamala Harris, Xi Jinping to attend APEC Summit

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Vice President Kamala Harris responds to a question from the news media in Washington, D.C. on Monday. She speak at the APEC Summit on Friday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6f98af5454e4405afbe8920be1d3f073/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Vice President Kamala Harris responds to a question from the news media in Washington, D.C. on Monday. She speak at the APEC Summit on Friday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will join Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders in Bangkok starting Thursday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting.

The event which will run through Saturday, follows the Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, which was attended by many of the same members.

Advertisement

Harris, who is attending in the place of President Joe Biden, is scheduled to speak at the APEC CEO summit on Friday, where she is expected to outline the administration's economic plans for the region.

Xi will attend the summit with Hong Kong leader John Lee as the two will try to repair the region's battered image as an international financial hub in the face of pro-democracy protests and the aggressive Chinese crackdown that followed.

RELATED Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet virtually Monday

China's economy has struggled under stringent COVID-19 rules meant to slow the spread of the virus. The repeated lockdowns, though, have hampered various parts of the Chinese economy.

"We will walk the talk and tell Hong Kong's good stories in order to attract enterprises and talents to the city for business and development," Lee said upon his arrival to Bangkok on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Donald Trump administration, though, sanctioned Lee in 2020 for taking part in the "restricting the freedom of expression or assembly of the citizens of Hong Kong." Lee was serving as Hong Kong's secretary for security at the time.

RELATED Xi Jinping calls for 'global Internet' despite censorship at home

The Trump administration also sanctioned Hong Kong's chief executive at the time, Carrie Lam.

Hong Kong officials said in September it would stop its formal COVID-19 quarantine restrictions for international travelers that at one point required arrivals to spend as many as three weeks in a designated hotel at their own expense.

That put a financial strain on a city where tourism plays an important part of its economy.

RELATED Vietnam's stores offer free groceries amid pandemic

Latest Headlines

British Treasury chief announces new taxes, spending cuts
World News // 18 minutes ago
British Treasury chief announces new taxes, spending cuts
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- British Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt outlined a $65 billion package of tax hikes and public spending cuts Thursday, saying the difficult moves were necessary as the country had lapsed into recession amid historic inflation
Britain orders Chinese subsidiary to sell microchip plant, citing security risk
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain orders Chinese subsidiary to sell microchip plant, citing security risk
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The British government has ordered Nexperia BV -- a subsidiary of a Chinese-owned company -- to sell a British semiconductor microchip plant to "mitigate the risk to national security."
Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Russian rockets slammed into various locations in Ukraine on Thursday, including the capital city of Kyiv, along with the Odessa region and Dnipro, officials said.
New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria
World News // 2 hours ago
New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Climate change is largely responsible for this year's catastrophic monsoon flooding in Nigeria that killed hundreds of people and destroyed thousands of acres of land, according to new research.
Myanmar to release, deport some political prisoners
World News // 3 hours ago
Myanmar to release, deport some political prisoners
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military-controlled government said on Thursday it will release an Australian economist, former British ambassador and a Japanese filmmaker among others jailed over the course of its nearly two-year coup.
North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns U.S. of 'fiercer' military response
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns U.S. of 'fiercer' military response
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Thursday, hours after issuing a warning to the United States and its allies of a "fiercer" response to their increasing security cooperation.
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
World News // 1 day ago
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Polish officials and their NATO allies said Wednesday a missile that landed in Poland, killing two people, appeared to come from a Ukrainian air defense system fired against a Russian attack.
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proclaims 'Brazil is back' at COP27
World News // 19 hours ago
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proclaims 'Brazil is back' at COP27
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke of bold intentions to protect the Amazon Rainforest and combat climate change during an appearance at COP27 in Egypt.
U.S. sanctions 6 employees of state-run Iran broadcaster IRIB for forced confessions
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 6 employees of state-run Iran broadcaster IRIB for forced confessions
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. State and Treasury departments Wednesday sanctioned six senior employees of the state-controlled media corporation Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.
Shipping giant Maersk seeks more methanol for fuel
World News // 21 hours ago
Shipping giant Maersk seeks more methanol for fuel
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Maersk announces yet-another agreement aimed at addressing emission from the global shipping industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement