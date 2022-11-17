3 men found guilty in 2014 shooting down of MH17 over Ukraine

Part of the wreckage at the main crash site of the Boeing 777 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 is seen. A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men for the downing of the passenger plane. File Photo by Igor Kovalenko/ EPA-EFE

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Dutch court on Thursday found two Russian nationals and a Ukrainian guilty of murder in the downing of the MH17 passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile while flying over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Russians Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy along with Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko were fighting for the pro-Moscow Donetsk People's Republic separatist movement when the passenger plane was fired on. The men were found guilty of the deaths of the 298 people on board.

A fourth man, Russian national Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted of the charges. The Dutch court ruled that Russia had overall control of separatist forces in eastern Ukraine when the carrier was shot down.

None of the men appeared in court when the verdicts were handed down.

Girkin was the military leader of the Donetsk People's Republic and was convicted of deploying the missile. Dubinsky was found guilty of ordering and overseeing the transport of the Buk missile launcher.

Kharchenko was found guilty of overseeing the Buk, acting on Dubinsky's instructions.

The Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 was shot down July 17, 2014, in the early days of fighting between the Ukrainian military and Moscow-supported separatists. Ukraine had closed its airspace to all planes flying 32,000 feet and under.



The Malaysian air flight was flighting at 33,000 feet but was still fired upon by separatists, the court rules. It was shot down when it traveled from Kuala Lumpur to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

In March, Australia and the Netherlands announced that they had started legal proceedings against Russia through the International Civil Aviation Organization in connection with the incident. Among the deaths were 38 Australians and 196 Dutch nationals.