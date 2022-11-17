Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 11:15 AM

3 men found guilty in 2014 shooting down of MH17 over Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Part of the wreckage at the main crash site of the Boeing 777 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 is seen. A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men for the downing of the passenger plane. File Photo by Igor Kovalenko/ EPA-EFE
Part of the wreckage at the main crash site of the Boeing 777 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 is seen. A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men for the downing of the passenger plane. File Photo by Igor Kovalenko/ EPA-EFE

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Dutch court on Thursday found two Russian nationals and a Ukrainian guilty of murder in the downing of the MH17 passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile while flying over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Russians Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy along with Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko were fighting for the pro-Moscow Donetsk People's Republic separatist movement when the passenger plane was fired on. The men were found guilty of the deaths of the 298 people on board.

Advertisement

A fourth man, Russian national Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted of the charges. The Dutch court ruled that Russia had overall control of separatist forces in eastern Ukraine when the carrier was shot down.

None of the men appeared in court when the verdicts were handed down.

RELATED Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv

Girkin was the military leader of the Donetsk People's Republic and was convicted of deploying the missile. Dubinsky was found guilty of ordering and overseeing the transport of the Buk missile launcher.

Kharchenko was found guilty of overseeing the Buk, acting on Dubinsky's instructions.

The Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 was shot down July 17, 2014, in the early days of fighting between the Ukrainian military and Moscow-supported separatists. Ukraine had closed its airspace to all planes flying 32,000 feet and under.

Advertisement

The Malaysian air flight was flighting at 33,000 feet but was still fired upon by separatists, the court rules. It was shot down when it traveled from Kuala Lumpur to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

In March, Australia and the Netherlands announced that they had started legal proceedings against Russia through the International Civil Aviation Organization in connection with the incident. Among the deaths were 38 Australians and 196 Dutch nationals.

RELATED NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system

Read More

MI5: Britain faces complex, rising security threats from nations and terrorism

Latest Headlines

Israel and Jordan sign joint declaration to preserve the Jordan River
World News // 5 minutes ago
Israel and Jordan sign joint declaration to preserve the Jordan River
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Israel and Jordan have agreed to cooperate on restoration, ecological rehabilitation and sustainable development of the Jordan River.
Ukraine grain shipment deal extended for 120 days
World News // 50 minutes ago
Ukraine grain shipment deal extended for 120 days
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres Thursday welcomed an agreement to extend the Ukraine-Russia grain deal that allows safe passage of grain shipments from Ukraine for 120 days.
British Treasury chief announces new taxes, spending cuts
World News // 1 hour ago
British Treasury chief announces new taxes, spending cuts
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- British Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt outlined a $65 billion package of tax hikes and public spending cuts Thursday, saying the difficult moves were necessary as the country had lapsed into recession amid historic inflation
Kamala Harris, Xi Jinping to attend APEC Summit
World News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris, Xi Jinping to attend APEC Summit
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will join Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders in Bangkok starting Thursday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting.
Britain orders Chinese subsidiary to sell microchip plant, citing security risk
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain orders Chinese subsidiary to sell microchip plant, citing security risk
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The British government has ordered Nexperia BV -- a subsidiary of a Chinese-owned company -- to sell a British semiconductor microchip plant to "mitigate the risk to national security."
Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Russian rockets slammed into various locations in Ukraine on Thursday, including the capital city of Kyiv, along with the Odessa region and Dnipro, officials said.
New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria
World News // 4 hours ago
New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Climate change is largely responsible for this year's catastrophic monsoon flooding in Nigeria that killed hundreds of people and destroyed thousands of acres of land, according to new research.
Myanmar to release, deport some political prisoners
World News // 5 hours ago
Myanmar to release, deport some political prisoners
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military-controlled government said on Thursday it will release an Australian economist, former British ambassador and a Japanese filmmaker among others jailed over the course of its nearly two-year coup.
North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns U.S. of 'fiercer' military response
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns U.S. of 'fiercer' military response
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Thursday, hours after issuing a warning to the United States and its allies of a "fiercer" response to their increasing security cooperation.
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
World News // 1 day ago
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Polish officials and their NATO allies said Wednesday a missile that landed in Poland, killing two people, appeared to come from a Ukrainian air defense system fired against a Russian attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement