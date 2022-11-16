Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 10:27 AM

Alleged vessel attack reported near the volatile Strait of Hormuz

Iran is suspected of targeting a vessel with ties to Israel

By Daniel J. Graeber
Iran is suspected of targeting a vessel carrying refined petroleum products from a port in Oman. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cb3ae38c9e3455cee917f82ff37ed03a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Iran is suspected of targeting a vessel carrying refined petroleum products from a port in Oman. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping said Wednesday that one of its vessels, the product tanker Pacific Zircon, was allegedly hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman near the Persian Gulf.

Pacific Zircon, which has the numerical designation of 9539573 from the International Maritime Organization, was sailing about 150 miles off the coast of Oman when it was reportedly hit by a projectile.

Advertisement

"We are in communication with the vessel and there is no reports of injuries or pollution. All crew are safe and accounted for," Eastern Pacific stated. "There is some minor damage to the vessel's hull but no spillage of cargo or water ingress."

Vessel tracking data show her off the coast of Oman, near the volatile Strait of Hormuz. Reporting from The Wall Street Journal finds Pacific Zircon is Israeli-owned and was allegedly the target of an Iranian drone strike.

RELATED Iran attacks opposition groups in Iraq, attracting int'l condemnation

Iran last year was accused by Western powers of targeting the oil tanker Mercer Street (IMO 9285615) in the Gulf of Oman, killing two crew members on board. The U.S. Treasury Department, meanwhile, issued sanctions on Iranian entities for supplying Russia with some of the drones it's using in its offense on Ukraine.

Advertisement

Iran is facing a series of challenges that makes it prone to lash out. Prospects for a revival of a U.N.-backed nuclear agreement are all-but dead and the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, allegedly killed by Iranian police for wearing her head covering improperly, has led to unprecedented protests against the clerical regime.

London-based Lloyd List Intelligence, which monitors vessel traffic, finds the vessel is still operable and sailing away from Oman. She left a port in Oman on Monday carrying a cargo of gas oil.

RELATED Iran admonishes France's Macron for meeting with protesters

The incident near one of the world's busiest shipping lanes had little impact, however, on the price of crude oil. Markets following word of the alleged attack were reacting more to data showing inflation in the British economy hit a 40-year high. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, was down around 1.5% to trade at $92.31 per barrel as of 9:30 a.m. EST.

RELATED 'New revolution': Iran protests defy 40 years of women's oppression

Latest Headlines

MI5: Britain faces complex, rising security threats from nations and terrorism
World News // 5 minutes ago
MI5: Britain faces complex, rising security threats from nations and terrorism
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- British MI5 Director General Ken McCallum delivered a sober annual threat assessment in London Wednesday, underscoring a broad variety of national security threats from Russia, China, Iran and transnational terrorism.
British prosecutors charge Kevin Spacey with 7 additional sexual assaults
World News // 15 minutes ago
British prosecutors charge Kevin Spacey with 7 additional sexual assaults
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- British law enforcement authorities have filed seven new criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey -- including three counts of sexual assault -- in connection with alleged misconduct that occurred around 20 years ago.
Estée Lauder buys Tom Ford brand in $2.8 billion deal
World News // 1 hour ago
Estée Lauder buys Tom Ford brand in $2.8 billion deal
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Estée Lauder agreed to buy the Tom Ford luxury brand, in a deal valued at $2.8 billion. CEO Tom Ford will continue to serve as "the brand's creative visionary" after closing and through 2023, according to Estée Lauder.
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Polish officials and its NATO allies said Wednesday that a missile that landed in Poland Tuesday, killing two people, appeared to come from a Ukrainian air defense system but blamed Russia for the incident.
British CPI jumps 11.1%, highest in more than 4 decades
World News // 3 hours ago
British CPI jumps 11.1%, highest in more than 4 decades
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Inflation in Britain jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October over the same time in 2021, marking continued woes for its economy and another challenge for its new prime minister Rishi Sunak.
Palestinian kills three in West Bank attack
World News // 6 hours ago
Palestinian kills three in West Bank attack
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and three others were injured by a knife-wielding Palestinian attacker at an industrial area of northern occupied West Bank, officials said.
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
World News // 18 hours ago
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Two missiles or rockets have struck a farm in Poland, killing two people, according to local reports.
U.N. accuses Russia, Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. accuses Russia, Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Both Russia and Ukraine have tortured their prisoners of war with beatings, electric shock, intimidation and threats, according to new findings by United Nations investigators.
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
World News // 16 hours ago
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Warren Buffet's company Berkshire Hathaway purchased $4.1 billion in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, the world's largest microchip manufacturer.
Treasury levies sanctions over Iranian drones supplied to Russia
World News // 19 hours ago
Treasury levies sanctions over Iranian drones supplied to Russia
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department issued sanctions Tuesday against multiple companies responsible for providing unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian military for use in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement