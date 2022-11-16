Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 9:23 AM

Estée Lauder buys Tom Ford brand in $2.8 billion deal

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Tom Ford (R), with Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, at New York City's CFDA Awards Nov. 11, 2021. Estee Lauder is buying the Tom Ford luxury brand in a deal valued at $2.8 billion. <a href="https://m.facebook.com/tomford/photos/a.4451360838282506/4539218479496741">Photo courtesy of Tom Ford/Facebook </a>
Tom Ford (R), with Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, at New York City's CFDA Awards Nov. 11, 2021. Estee Lauder is buying the Tom Ford luxury brand in a deal valued at $2.8 billion. Photo courtesy of Tom Ford/Facebook

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Estée Lauder agreed to buy the Tom Ford luxury brand, in a deal valued at $2.8 billion.

Founder and CEO Tom Ford will continue to serve as "the brand's creative visionary" after closing and through the end of 2023, according to Estée Lauder.

Advertisement

"As an owned brand, this strategic acquisition will unlock new opportunities and fortify our growth plans for Tom Ford Beauty," Fabrizio Freda, president and CEO, The Estée Lauder Companies, said in a statement. " It will also further help to propel our momentum in the promising category of luxury beauty for the long-term, while reaffirming our commitment to being the leading pure player in global prestige beauty."

Ford is a designer, film director and art collector in addition to his fashion business role.

RELATED Estee Lauder senior executive forced to quit after posting racist meme

"I could not be happier with this acquisition as The Estée Lauder Companies is the ideal home for the brand," Ford said in a statement. "They have been an extraordinary partner from the first day of my creation of the company and I am thrilled to see them become the luxury stewards in this next chapter of the Tom Ford brand."

Advertisement

Financial analysts said this luxury market deal comes as the luxury goods market seems poised for growth worldwide.

According to Bain and Company, the global luxury market is projected to grow by 21% in 2022, reaching $1.45 trillion, with further expansion for the rest of the decade.

RELATED Estee Lauder corporate communications VP joins Michelle Obama's staff

The Tom Ford brand was created in 2005 with luxury fragrance and makeup lines. Ford's first directly owned store opened in New York City in 2007 when the company's menswear and accessory collections were launched. In 2010 Ford introduced a womenswear collection.

The Tom Ford brand has more than 100 stores around the world.

According to Estée Lauder, the Tom Ford brand had "strong double-digit net sales on a compound annual basis from fiscal years 2012 through 2022."

Estée Lauder markets makeup, fragrance, hair and skin products in approximately 150 countries and territories worldwide.

Latest Headlines

MI5: Britain faces complex, rising security threats from nations and terrorism
World News // 3 minutes ago
MI5: Britain faces complex, rising security threats from nations and terrorism
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- British MI5 Director General Ken McCallum delivered a sober annual threat assessment in London Wednesday, underscoring a broad variety of national security threats from Russia, China, Iran and transnational terrorism.
British prosecutors charge Kevin Spacey with 7 additional sexual assaults
World News // 14 minutes ago
British prosecutors charge Kevin Spacey with 7 additional sexual assaults
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- British law enforcement authorities have filed seven new criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey -- including three counts of sexual assault -- in connection with alleged misconduct that occurred around 20 years ago.
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Polish officials and its NATO allies said Wednesday that a missile that landed in Poland Tuesday, killing two people, appeared to come from a Ukrainian air defense system but blamed Russia for the incident.
British CPI jumps 11.1%, highest in more than 4 decades
World News // 3 hours ago
British CPI jumps 11.1%, highest in more than 4 decades
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Inflation in Britain jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October over the same time in 2021, marking continued woes for its economy and another challenge for its new prime minister Rishi Sunak.
Palestinian kills three in West Bank attack
World News // 6 hours ago
Palestinian kills three in West Bank attack
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and three others were injured by a knife-wielding Palestinian attacker at an industrial area of northern occupied West Bank, officials said.
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
World News // 18 hours ago
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Two missiles or rockets have struck a farm in Poland, killing two people, according to local reports.
U.N. accuses Russia, Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. accuses Russia, Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Both Russia and Ukraine have tortured their prisoners of war with beatings, electric shock, intimidation and threats, according to new findings by United Nations investigators.
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
World News // 16 hours ago
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Warren Buffet's company Berkshire Hathaway purchased $4.1 billion in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, the world's largest microchip manufacturer.
Treasury levies sanctions over Iranian drones supplied to Russia
World News // 19 hours ago
Treasury levies sanctions over Iranian drones supplied to Russia
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department issued sanctions Tuesday against multiple companies responsible for providing unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian military for use in Ukraine.
Russia launches missile strikes throughout Ukraine, targeting infrastructure
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia launches missile strikes throughout Ukraine, targeting infrastructure
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and civilians homes, on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement