Nov. 16, 2022 / 4:02 AM

Palestinian kills three in West Bank attack

By Darryl Coote
At least three people were killed and another three wounded Tuesday morning in a terrorist attack in the occupied West Bank. Photo courtesy of Magen David Adom/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/mdaonline/posts/pfbid0FqdF6FtP7T54d9UvTEq3mg1vAQuuNBYEUfZXsrPo4LJoXdXPZUBTWikoBzhqppFDl?__cft__[0]=AZVnKhYlLLA0ahvbrA8WZENTvSD80D1zXbJU3_Ghjoxk7TNGdQ9Fjip2XmZ3SiUWDThrsiK_4kEdt-NKLRqeH0qdKTfya4OMubklZkpGFlyq3ZiTPprUW12RlU_Z3F_KA0FUUGvQUqiaivBXK9uwJlCX29UzKz6YN2ub42d8OBgvg2KNZzcZzJyt_Dwx4vIXrEQ&amp;__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R">Facebook</a>
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and three others were wounded by a knife-wielding Palestinian attacker at an industrial area of northern occupied West Bank, officials said.

The Israel Defense Forces identified the attacker as an 18-year-old Palestinian from Hares with a permit to enter Israel, stating he had been shot dead following the attack by an IDF soldier.

In a statement, the military said the attacker arrived Tuesday morning at the entrance of the Ariel Industrial Park where he stabbed a citizen before making his way to a nearby gas station where he stabbed several others.

The suspect then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, authorities said, adding that while on Route 5, a nearby highway, he ran over another person. The IDF said soldiers fired on him "until he was neutralized."

RELATED First Canaanite inscription found on ancient ivory comb in Israel

Palestinian news agency WAFA identified the slain suspect as Mohammed Murad Souf.

A senior IDF official said they were checking to see if he had any accomplices.

Magen David Adom, Israel's national EMS service, said three people were in "severe condition" at a local hospital while confirming two deaths, including the man killed on the highway.

The IDF identified the deceased victims as fathers Tamir Avihai, Michael Ledigin and Moti Ashkenazi.

"Tonight, 11 children are going to bed without a father," the IDF tweeted. "This is the true face of terrorism."

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid mourned their deaths in a statement.

"On behalf of the government of the state of Israel, I send my condolences to the families of those murdered and my wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded," he said.

In the United States, State Department spokesman Ned Price said they are "deeply concerned" about the increased violence in the West Bank.

"We strongly condemn today's terrorist attack, which killed three Israelis and wounded three others," he said in a statement. "The recent period has seen a sharp and alarming increase in Palestinian and Israeli deaths and injuries, including numerous children.

"It is vital that the parties take urgent action to prevent further loss of life," he said.

