British CPI jumps 11.1%, highest in more than 4 decades

Customers shop on December 19, 2020, at Burlington Arcade in London. The British consumer price index increased 11.1% over the same time in 2021. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Inflation in Britain jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October over the same time in 2021, marking continued woes for its economy and another challenge for its new prime minister Rishi Sunak. Led by the rising costs of food and transportation, the CPI jumped 2% from September to October. It was the largest one-month jump in British CPI since April when the prices increased by an average of 2.5%.

It also marked the third time in four months that inflation hovered over the double-figure mark. In July and September, the CPI year-to-year increased by 10.1%. The CPI increase reached 9.9% in August, just missing double digits.

"Indicative modeled consumer price inflation estimates suggest that the CPI rate would have last been higher in October 1981, where the estimate for the annual inflation rate was 11.2%," Britain's Office of National Statistics said in a statement.

"The CPI monthly rate was 2% in October 2022, compared with 1.1% in October 2021. This means that, between September and October 2022, the prices of goods and services bought or consumed by U.K. households have increased by 2%."

Officials said the largest contribution to the annual rate in October 2022 for both the CPI and the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing, or CPIH, came from housing and household services.

It said other large contributions came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, and from transport.

"Despite the introduction of the government's Energy Price Guarantee, gas and electricity prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in both the CPIH and CPI annual inflation rates between September and October 2022," the report said.