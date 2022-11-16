Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 6:51 AM

British CPI jumps 11.1%, highest in more than 4 decades

By Clyde Hughes
Customers shop on December 19, 2020, at Burlington Arcade in London. The British consumer price index increased 11.1% over the same time in 2021. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE
Customers shop on December 19, 2020, at Burlington Arcade in London. The British consumer price index increased 11.1% over the same time in 2021. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Inflation in Britain jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October over the same time in 2021, marking continued woes for its economy and another challenge for its new prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Led by the rising costs of food and transportation, the CPI jumped 2% from September to October. It was the largest one-month jump in British CPI since April when the prices increased by an average of 2.5%.

Advertisement

It also marked the third time in four months that inflation hovered over the double-figure mark. In July and September, the CPI year-to-year increased by 10.1%. The CPI increase reached 9.9% in August, just missing double digits.

"Indicative modeled consumer price inflation estimates suggest that the CPI rate would have last been higher in October 1981, where the estimate for the annual inflation rate was 11.2%," Britain's Office of National Statistics said in a statement.

RELATED Britain, France reach deal on patrols to stem English Channel migrant crossings

"The CPI monthly rate was 2% in October 2022, compared with 1.1% in October 2021. This means that, between September and October 2022, the prices of goods and services bought or consumed by U.K. households have increased by 2%."

Officials said the largest contribution to the annual rate in October 2022 for both the CPI and the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing, or CPIH, came from housing and household services.

Advertisement

It said other large contributions came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, and from transport.

RELATED Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions

"Despite the introduction of the government's Energy Price Guarantee, gas and electricity prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in both the CPIH and CPI annual inflation rates between September and October 2022," the report said.

RELATED Facing record inflation, British unions ready to strike over pay

Latest Headlines

Palestinian kills three in West Bank attack
World News // 3 hours ago
Palestinian kills three in West Bank attack
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and three others were injured by a knife-wielding Palestinian attacker at an industrial area of northern occupied West Bank, officials said.
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
World News // 15 hours ago
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Two missiles or rockets have struck a farm in Poland, killing two people, according to local reports.
U.N. accuses Russia, Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war
World News // 13 hours ago
U.N. accuses Russia, Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Both Russia and Ukraine have tortured their prisoners of war with beatings, electric shock, intimidation and threats, according to new findings by United Nations investigators.
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
World News // 13 hours ago
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Warren Buffet's company Berkshire Hathaway purchased $4.1 billion in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, the world's largest microchip manufacturer.
Treasury levies sanctions over Iranian drones supplied to Russia
World News // 16 hours ago
Treasury levies sanctions over Iranian drones supplied to Russia
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department issued sanctions Tuesday against multiple companies responsible for providing unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian military for use in Ukraine.
Russia launches missile strikes throughout Ukraine, targeting infrastructure
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia launches missile strikes throughout Ukraine, targeting infrastructure
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and civilians homes, on Tuesday.
U.S. transfers suspected smugglers to Yemeni government
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. transfers suspected smugglers to Yemeni government
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. has transferred four suspected smugglers to Yemeni government custody after interdicting their vessel in international waters.
Canadian public utility employee charged with spying for China
World News // 17 hours ago
Canadian public utility employee charged with spying for China
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A provincial utility worker in Quebec has been charged with allegedly spying on behalf of the People's Republic of China, police confirmed on Monday afternoon.
British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist ends hunger strike
World News // 18 hours ago
British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist ends hunger strike
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A jailed pro-democracy political prisoner in Egypt ended his months-long hunger strike behind bars, his family said Tuesday, posting a handwritten letter.
Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks from inflation and COVID-19
World News // 20 hours ago
Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks from inflation and COVID-19
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Japan's economy shrank for the first time in four quarters as inflation, a weak yen, and another COVID-19 wave have harmed the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Judge overturns Georgia's abortion ban
Judge overturns Georgia's abortion ban
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement