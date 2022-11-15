Trending
Nov. 15, 2022 / 12:46 PM

Russia launches missile strikes throughout Ukraine targeting infrastructure

By Patrick Hilsman
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire in a residential building that was hit during a Russian attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday. At least two residential buildings were hit in Kyiv during the Russian strikes, according to the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko. Photo by Roman Pilpey/EPA-EFE
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Russia fired dozens of missiles in a countrywide strike against Ukraine on Tuesday. Residents of Kyiv sheltered in subways as air alarms blared across the capital.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that two residential buildings had been hit and that "several missiles were shot down by air defenses over Kyiv." Ukraine released footage of apartment buildings damaged by the attack.

Russian strikes, like those on Tuesday, continue to target energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

"The most difficult situation is in the northern and central regions. In this regard, emergency shutdown of all categories of customers have been introduced there in full," Ukraine's largest energy provider, Ukrenergo, said in a Telegram Post, adding "in the city of Kyiv, special emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced."

RELATED World leaders rally to help Indonesia break away from coal

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 85 missiles were launched at Ukraine and 20 more were expected to strike.

"We are working, we will restore everything, we will survive," he said in a video posted to Telegram on Tuesday.

One day after visiting the city of Kherson, which was liberated last week after eight months under Russian occupation, Zelensky addressed the G20 meeting in Indonesia via video link.

Zelensky compared the liberation of Kherson to D-Day and the liberation of European nations from Nazi occupation.

"That is exactly what we are feeling now," he said.

In his address, Zelensky outlined a 10-point "peace formula," which includes provisions for the return of prisoners, the release of displaced civilians, the restoration of territorial integrity, and the protection of nuclear power facilities.

RELATED Putin to be central focus at G20 despite absence

"It will save thousands of lives. It will restore the validity of International law. It will revitalize the security architecture. It will return the global stability without which the world is suffering," Zelensky told the gathering of world leaders. "If Russia says it supposedly wants to end this war, let it prove it with actions," he added.

