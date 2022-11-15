Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 1:13 PM

British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist ends hunger strike

By Simon Druker
Pro-democracy political prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah has ended his hunger strike in Egypt, according to a handwritten letter received by his family. He promises to shed more light on his situation during a visit on Thursday. File Photo by Alaa Abd el-Fattah/Wikimedia Commons
Pro-democracy political prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah has ended his hunger strike in Egypt, according to a handwritten letter received by his family. He promises to shed more light on his situation during a visit on Thursday. File Photo by Alaa Abd el-Fattah/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a pro-democracy political prisoner in Egypt, ended his months-long hunger strike behind bars, his family said Tuesday, posting a handwritten letter.

"We just got this letter. Alaa has broken his hunger strike. I don't know what's happening inside, but our family visit is scheduled for Thursday and he's saying to bring a cake to celebrate his birthday. #FreeAlaa," Alaa Abd el-Fattah's sister Sanaa Seif posted on Twitter, along with a photo of the note.

Advertisement

The dual citizen British-Egyptian blogger and political activist will turn 41 on Nov. 18.

"Don't worry, I'm OK. You're short letter got through, and I feel better now knowing you're OK. I'll see you on the visit day and tell you everything then and we'll get back to long letters after the visit," reads the note, which the family confirmed is written in Abd el-Fattah's handwriting.

RELATED Alaa Abd el-Fattah alive, drinking water amid huger strike, family says

"The important thing is I want to celebrate my birthday with you on Thursday, I haven't celebrated for a long time, and want to celebrate with my cellmates, so bring a cake, normal provisions, I've broken my [hunger] strike. I'll explain everything on Thursday."

Advertisement

Abd el-Fattah's mother, Laila Soueif is scheduled to visit her son this coming Thursday, when he said he will share more information about his situation. Those visits last around 20 minutes and take place through a glass barrier.

On Monday the 66-year-old visited the prison where he is being held and was given a separate letter he'd written stating he had started drinking water.

RELATED Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates

Abd el-Fattah had been on a hunger strike in protest of his years-long detention in Egypt where he is being held on charges of spreading "false news."

Last Thursday, Egyptian officials said they had performed a "medical intervention" on Abd el-Fattah because of the hunger strike. His family later confirmed the news after being told by authorities.

"We're counting down the days until Thursday now to find out what's been going on inside prison with Alaa," Seif said in a statement after receiving the latest letter.

RELATED Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid

Seif is also an activist and traveled from England to the COP27 conference in Egypt to campaign for her brother's release. Seif has also previously been imprisoned in Egypt.

Abd el-Fattah has been jailed on and off for most of the last nine years after he was a key figure in the Egyptian uprising in 2011. He was most recently arrested in December 2021 and sentenced to five years in prison on charges of spreading false news.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Russia launches missile strikes throughout Ukraine targeting infrastructure
World News // 27 minutes ago
Russia launches missile strikes throughout Ukraine targeting infrastructure
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and civilians homes, on Tuesday.
Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks from inflation and COVID-19
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks from inflation and COVID-19
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Japan's economy shrank for the first time in four quarters as inflation, a weak yen, and another COVID-19 wave have harmed the country.
World leaders rally to help Indonesia break away from coal
World News // 2 hours ago
World leaders rally to help Indonesia break away from coal
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A multi-billion fund will support Indonesia's efforts to rely less on fossil fuels.
United Nations: World's population hits 8 billion
World News // 3 hours ago
United Nations: World's population hits 8 billion
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The world population has reached 8 billion, with India projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country next year, the United Nations said Tuesday.
Cambodia's prime minister leaves G20 after testing positive for COVID-19
World News // 5 hours ago
Cambodia's prime minister leaves G20 after testing positive for COVID-19
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that he was forced to cut short his appearance at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea completed the planned relocation of their combined forces headquarters to a military base outside Seoul on Tuesday, as tensions with North Korea remain at their highest in years.
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
World News // 9 hours ago
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky laid out Ukraine's so-called peace formula, saying Kyiv's recent recapture of Kherson from Kremlin forces was their D-Day, and that now is the time for Russia's war to end.
EU sanctions eight Russians linked to Alexei Navalny poisoning
World News // 11 hours ago
EU sanctions eight Russians linked to Alexei Navalny poisoning
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union has slapped chemical weapons-related sanctions on eight Russians accused of being complicit in the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
World News // 12 hours ago
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced an additional $375.7 million in military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions targeting nearly two dozen Russians, prompting the Kremlin to blacklist 100 Canadians in retaliation.
Iran attacks opposition groups in Iraq, attracting int'l condemnation
World News // 14 hours ago
Iran attacks opposition groups in Iraq, attracting int'l condemnation
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Iran launched a new round of missile and drone attacks targeting opposition groups in Iraq's Kurdistan Region on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding several others.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement