Two killed in missile or rocket impact in Poland

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak (L) arrives at the National Security Bureau hedquarters in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of the Government Committee for National Defence and Defence Affairs. Later in the evening, government spokesman Piotr Mueller said, "in connection with the existing crisis situation, the prime minister and President Andrzej Duda have called a meeting at the National Security Bureau (BBN) with members of the Government Committee for National Defence and Defence Affairs." Photo by Radek Pietruszka/EPA-EFE

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Two missiles or rockets have struck a farm in Poland, killing two people, according to local reports. It's unknown where the projectiles came from. The incident occurred during a series of Russian strikes throughout neighboring Ukraine. Advertisement

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs.

The explosion occurred at a grain processing facility in the village of Przewodow, about four miles from the Ukrainian border, the New York Times reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "85 missile strikes have been launched on Ukrainian cities, mostly on energy infrastructure," in a video posted to Telegram.

The nation of Moldova, which borders Ukraine, experienced outages when a power line from Ukraine had to be shut down due to safety concerns.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan condemned the missile attacks on Ukraine in a statement reiterating support for the embattled nation. "Our thoughts are with the brave Ukrainian people, who continue to demonstrate resilience and courage in their defense of their sovereignty and democracy," Sullivan said.