Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 1:53 PM

Canadian public utility employee charged with spying for China

By Simon Druker
A former provincial hydro worker in Quebec has been charged with allegedly spying on behalf of the People’s Republic of China, police confirmed on Monday afternoon. Logo courtesy of Hydro Québec
A former provincial hydro worker in Quebec has been charged with allegedly spying on behalf of the People’s Republic of China, police confirmed on Monday afternoon. Logo courtesy of Hydro Québec

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A provincial utility worker in Quebec has been charged with allegedly spying on behalf of the People's Republic of China, police confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Yuesheng Wang was arrested Monday at his home in Candiac, Quebec, a suburb of Montreal.

Advertisement

His arrest follows an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The country's federal police force was tipped off by Wang's employer, Hydro-Québec.

"The Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) began an investigation in August 2022 after receiving a complaint from Hydro Québec's corporate security branch. Mr. Wang allegedly obtained the information to which he had access in the course of his duties," the RCMP said in a statement.

RELATED Int'l student enrollment at U.S. colleges rebounds after pandemic

Wang faces four charges, including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer.

The crimes allegedly took place between February 2018 and this past October.

This is the first time a person has been charged with obtaining trade secrets under the country's Official Secrets Act, known as the SIA. The SIA deals with national security concerns.

RELATED Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting

The charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old worked at the provincial utility provider's Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage, working with battery materials.

He's accused of conducting work for Chinese research centers and a Chinese university, publishing scientific articles and filing patents associated with them rather than with Hydro-Québec

RELATED U.S., Japan hold joint exercise in shadow of China

Wang did not have access to information related to its core mission, the utility said.

"Our corporate security team carried out the initial steps of the investigation before quickly communicating with the competent organizations, considering the scope of the issues identified," Hydro-Québec said in a statement released on Monday, adding that all of Wang's accesses were revoked as soon as suspicions arose.

"Our detection and intervention mechanisms allowed our investigators to bring this matter to the attention of the RCMP, with whom we have worked closely ever since," corporate security director Dominic Roy said in the statement.

"This investigation is of great importance for us and sends a clear message," RCMP Insp. David Beaudoin told reporters at a news conference in Quebec on Monday.

"It demonstrates our commitment and that of our partners to work with at-risk sectors."

Latest Headlines

Russia launches missile strikes throughout Ukraine, targeting infrastructure
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia launches missile strikes throughout Ukraine, targeting infrastructure
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and civilians homes, on Tuesday.
U.S. transfers suspected smugglers to Yemeni government
World News // 50 minutes ago
U.S. transfers suspected smugglers to Yemeni government
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. has transferred four suspected smugglers to Yemeni government custody after interdicting their vessel in international waters.
British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist ends hunger strike
World News // 1 hour ago
British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist ends hunger strike
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A jailed pro-democracy political prisoner in Egypt ended his months-long hunger strike behind bars, his family said Tuesday, posting a handwritten letter.
Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks from inflation and COVID-19
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks from inflation and COVID-19
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Japan's economy shrank for the first time in four quarters as inflation, a weak yen, and another COVID-19 wave have harmed the country.
World leaders rally to help Indonesia break away from coal
World News // 4 hours ago
World leaders rally to help Indonesia break away from coal
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A multi-billion fund will support Indonesia's efforts to rely less on fossil fuels.
United Nations: World's population hits 8 billion
World News // 5 hours ago
United Nations: World's population hits 8 billion
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The world population has reached 8 billion, with India projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country next year, the United Nations said Tuesday.
Cambodia's prime minister leaves G20 after testing positive for COVID-19
World News // 7 hours ago
Cambodia's prime minister leaves G20 after testing positive for COVID-19
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that he was forced to cut short his appearance at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea completed the planned relocation of their combined forces headquarters to a military base outside Seoul on Tuesday, as tensions with North Korea remain at their highest in years.
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
World News // 11 hours ago
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky laid out Ukraine's so-called peace formula, saying Kyiv's recent recapture of Kherson from Kremlin forces was their D-Day, and that now is the time for Russia's war to end.
EU sanctions eight Russians linked to Alexei Navalny poisoning
World News // 12 hours ago
EU sanctions eight Russians linked to Alexei Navalny poisoning
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union has slapped chemical weapons-related sanctions on eight Russians accused of being complicit in the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement