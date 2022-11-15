Canadian public utility employee charged with spying for China

A former provincial hydro worker in Quebec has been charged with allegedly spying on behalf of the People’s Republic of China, police confirmed on Monday afternoon. Logo courtesy of Hydro Québec

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A provincial utility worker in Quebec has been charged with allegedly spying on behalf of the People's Republic of China, police confirmed on Monday afternoon. Yuesheng Wang was arrested Monday at his home in Candiac, Quebec, a suburb of Montreal. Advertisement

His arrest follows an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The country's federal police force was tipped off by Wang's employer, Hydro-Québec.

"The Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) began an investigation in August 2022 after receiving a complaint from Hydro Québec's corporate security branch. Mr. Wang allegedly obtained the information to which he had access in the course of his duties," the RCMP said in a statement.

Wang faces four charges, including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer.

The crimes allegedly took place between February 2018 and this past October.

This is the first time a person has been charged with obtaining trade secrets under the country's Official Secrets Act, known as the SIA. The SIA deals with national security concerns.

The charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old worked at the provincial utility provider's Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage, working with battery materials.

He's accused of conducting work for Chinese research centers and a Chinese university, publishing scientific articles and filing patents associated with them rather than with Hydro-Québec

Wang did not have access to information related to its core mission, the utility said.

"Our corporate security team carried out the initial steps of the investigation before quickly communicating with the competent organizations, considering the scope of the issues identified," Hydro-Québec said in a statement released on Monday, adding that all of Wang's accesses were revoked as soon as suspicions arose.

"Our detection and intervention mechanisms allowed our investigators to bring this matter to the attention of the RCMP, with whom we have worked closely ever since," corporate security director Dominic Roy said in the statement.

"This investigation is of great importance for us and sends a clear message," RCMP Insp. David Beaudoin told reporters at a news conference in Quebec on Monday.

"It demonstrates our commitment and that of our partners to work with at-risk sectors."