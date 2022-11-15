Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 12:30 AM

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates

By Darryl Coote
1/4
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. During his trip, Trudeau announced military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions against nearly two dozen Russians. Photo by Canada's Prime Minister Press Office/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6dace35c2526cba51113f660e7b1bcf7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. During his trip, Trudeau announced military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions against nearly two dozen Russians. Photo by Canada's Prime Minister Press Office/ UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced an additional $375.7 million in military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions targeting nearly two dozen Russians, prompting the Kremlin to blacklist 100 Canadians, including actor Jim Carey and writer Margaret Atwood, in retaliation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the military contribution and sanctions while in Bali, Indonesia, to attend the G20 economic summit.

Advertisement

"We, along with other members of the international community, will continue to use every tool at our disposal to hold Russia accountable for its brutal actions against Ukraine," the prime minister said in a statement.

The assistance of weapons as well as non-lethal surveillance and communications equipment, fuel and medical supplies lifts Canada's total military commitment to Ukraine to more than $751 million. That is also on top of the $2.5 billion in assistance, including humanitarian and otherwise, that Ottawa has contributed to Kyiv's fight against Russia.

Advertisement

"Thank you, Justin Trudeau and [the Canadian people]," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Thursday. "This is more evidence that [Ukraine] and [Canada] are true allies who share common values and have the same goals.

"We will always remember the help that sister [Canada] provided in the most difficult times. Together we will win!"

Ottawa also added 23 members of Russia's justice and security sectors, including police officers, prosecutors, judges and prison officials, to its list of sanctioned Russians on accusations of being involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against opposition leaders, Trudeau said.

RELATED Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions

According to Global Affairs Canada, the sanctions went into effect Thursday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly explained via Twitter they are blacklisting those responsible for the arrest of Russian activist Vladimir Kara-Mruza -- who's been behind bars since April over his criticism of the Kremlin's war -- and those "who enacted a witch hunt against him & other Russian dissidents."

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Canada has sanctioned more than 1,400 people and entities accused of being complicit in Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

RELATED U.S. sanctions two men connected to jailed al-Qaida facilitator

Russia has responded to some of those actions with entry bans of its own, including on Thursday when its foreign ministry sanctioned 100 Canadians.

Advertisement

The country's foreign ministry said in a statement that politicians, academics, company leaders and a handful of writers and entertainers were sanctioned over their "aggressive anti-Russian course."

Atwood jested online that the Russian entry ban has ruined the weekend getaway she and Carey had planned for Moscow.

"Guess it will have to be Kyiv instead," she said.

"Yes, [Margaret Atwood], I'm afraid the worst has happened. We're banned from Russia ... but the problems of 100 Canadians don't amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world!" Carey replied, paraphrasing a famous quote quoting from the World War II film "Casablanca."

"We'll always have Paris," he continued. "Here's looking at you, kid."

Read More

Treasury Department sanctions procurement network tied to Russian military

Latest Headlines

Iran attacks opposition groups in Iraq, attracting int'l condemnation
World News // 1 hour ago
Iran attacks opposition groups in Iraq, attracting int'l condemnation
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Iran launched a new round of missile and drone attacks targeting opposition groups in Iraq's Kurdistan Region on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding several others.
U.N. chief calls G20 Summit 'pivotal, precarious moment'
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. chief calls G20 Summit 'pivotal, precarious moment'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday's start of the G20 Summit the "most pivotal, precarious moment in generations," as he spoke to reporters in Bali, Indonesia.
Zelensky visits Kherson, alleges war crimes; U.N. says 6,000 civilians killed in Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
Zelensky visits Kherson, alleges war crimes; U.N. says 6,000 civilians killed in Ukraine
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson on Monday, days after Russian troops were forced to evacuate the regional capital, handing Moscow one of its biggest losses since the start of its invasion.
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
World News // 12 hours ago
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- An Iranian court on Monday sentenced a protester to death on charges of "enmity against God" after weeks of demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini.
OPEC economists anticipate global economic uncertainty
World News // 11 hours ago
OPEC economists anticipate global economic uncertainty
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- OPEC sees a "period of significant uncertainty and rising challenges" for the global economy in the few months left in 2022.
Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting
World News // 20 hours ago
Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said he does not think a possible cold war with China is around the corner or necessary, after a 3.5-hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.
First-ever cargo of LNG loaded from Mozambique
World News // 12 hours ago
First-ever cargo of LNG loaded from Mozambique
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- British energy company BP sees LNG as an emerging source of energy security.
Hyundai working on drone concept to help map traffic jams
World News // 14 hours ago
Hyundai working on drone concept to help map traffic jams
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor announced it is working on a project to help aid traffic congestion using drones.
Alaa Abd el-Fattah alive, drinking water amid huger strike, family says
World News // 14 hours ago
Alaa Abd el-Fattah alive, drinking water amid huger strike, family says
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The family of a pro-democracy political prisoner in Egypt has received "proof of life" after he went on a hunger strike for about seven months leading authorities to intervene.
U.S., Japan hold joint exercise in shadow of China
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S., Japan hold joint exercise in shadow of China
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces will begin a large-scale joint military exercise around the Tokunoshima Island southwest of the country on Thursday in the face of increasing Chinese presence there.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement