Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 7:18 AM

Cambodia's prime minister leaves G20 after testing positive for COVID-19

By A.L. Lee
1/3
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen as they met Saturday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Phnom Penh in Cambodia. Biden has since tested negative for the virus, according to the White House. Photo by Cambodian PM Press Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c81ebff5d707b4573761cc31047d0907/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen as they met Saturday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Phnom Penh in Cambodia. Biden has since tested negative for the virus, according to the White House. Photo by Cambodian PM Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that he was forced to cut short his appearance at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen posted the announcement to Facebook Tuesday, saying he had tested negative for the virus every day ahead of the meetings, and even tested negative again as he boarded his plane to Bali, where the conference was being held. The statement acknowledged that the situation could have been worse.

Advertisement

"It is lucky that I didn't join the dinner that was organized by the French government with several heads of states last night, since I arrived late," he wrote.

The Cambodian delegation that traveled with Sen to Bali was due to return home later in the day Tuesday. In his statement, Sen added that he would not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic summit in Bangkok later this week, where he was due to sit down with France's President Emmanuel Macron and China's President Xi Jinping.

RELATED Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting

For the past three days, Sen has held high-level meetings with multiple world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before the caucus moved Saturday to Cambodia's capital of Phnom Penh for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Nations.

Advertisement

Biden has since tested negative for the virus, the White House said early Tuesday, adding that the president's contact with Cambodia's leader was limited by U.S. public health standards, although the two men did shake hands in Phnom Penh on Saturday and neither wore a mask during a one-on-one meeting that lasted about 30 minutes.

Last Monday at the White House, several days before Biden departed on the Asian trip, the president told reporters that he had come down with a cold as he coughed at a press briefing.

RELATED U.S., S.E. Asian nations strike new strategic partnership at ASEAN summit

RELATED U.S. pledges $150M to ASEAN countries to kick off summit

Latest Headlines

U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid N. Korean threat
World News // 37 minutes ago
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid N. Korean threat
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea completed the planned relocation of their combined forces headquarters to a military base outside of Seoul on Tuesday, as tensions with North Korea remain at their highest in years.
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
World News // 3 hours ago
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky laid out Ukraine's so-called peace formula, saying Kyiv's recent recapture of Kherson from Kremlin forces was their D-Day, and that now is the time for Russia's war to end.
EU sanctions eight Russians linked to Alexei Navalny poisoning
World News // 5 hours ago
EU sanctions eight Russians linked to Alexei Navalny poisoning
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union has slapped chemical weapons-related sanctions on eight Russians accused of being complicit in the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
World News // 6 hours ago
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced an additional $375.7 million in military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions targeting nearly two dozen Russians, prompting the Kremlin to blacklist 100 Canadians in retaliation.
Iran attacks opposition groups in Iraq, attracting int'l condemnation
World News // 8 hours ago
Iran attacks opposition groups in Iraq, attracting int'l condemnation
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Iran launched a new round of missile and drone attacks targeting opposition groups in Iraq's Kurdistan Region on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding several others.
U.N. chief calls G20 Summit 'pivotal, precarious moment'
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. chief calls G20 Summit 'pivotal, precarious moment'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday's start of the G20 Summit the "most pivotal, precarious moment in generations," as he spoke to reporters in Bali, Indonesia.
Zelensky visits Kherson, alleges war crimes; U.N. says 6,000 civilians killed in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky visits Kherson, alleges war crimes; U.N. says 6,000 civilians killed in Ukraine
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson on Monday, days after Russian troops were forced to evacuate the regional capital, handing Moscow one of its biggest losses since the start of its invasion.
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
World News // 19 hours ago
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- An Iranian court on Monday sentenced a protester to death on charges of "enmity against God" after weeks of demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini.
OPEC economists anticipate global economic uncertainty
World News // 18 hours ago
OPEC economists anticipate global economic uncertainty
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- OPEC sees a "period of significant uncertainty and rising challenges" for the global economy in the few months left in 2022.
Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting
World News // 1 day ago
Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said he does not think a possible cold war with China is around the corner or necessary, after a 3.5-hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Trump accused of 'shell game' over personal Mar-a-Lago documents
Trump accused of 'shell game' over personal Mar-a-Lago documents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement