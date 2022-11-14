Advertisement
World News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 2:06 AM

Zelensky accuses Russia of committing hundreds of war crimes in Kherson

By Darryl Coote
Priest Andrii Gavalin presides over the funeral of Eugene Bogdanov, 35, in Bucha, Ukraine, on May 10. Bogdanov went missing two months ago. His wife, Natalia Bogdanova, was searching for him throughout the Kyiv and Bucha regions when his body was found at a morgue in Belaya Tserkov on May 9. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian soldiers of committing hundreds of war crimes in the Eastern European country's Kherson region, which Kyiv forces last week recovered from its retreating occupiers.

Russia ordered its troops Wednesday to leave Kherson under pressure of Ukraine's counteroffensive that has recaptured thousands of miles of territory previously seized by Moscow amid its nearly nine-month-long war.

Advertisement

Kherson, which Russia had captured early in its invasion, is also one of four regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he had formally annexed in early October.

In the absence of Russian forces, investigators have documented more than 400 war crimes committed by Kremlin troops, Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday.

RELATED Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory

"In Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country, where it was able to enter," he said. "We will find and bring to justice every murderer. Without a doubt."

The president said the bodies of both civilians and military personnel have been found in Kherson.

Specifics of the alleged war crimes were not listed, but Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russia of committing such offense amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Following the liberation of Ukrainian regions, Kyiv has documented several mass graves where the bodies of hundreds of civilians displaying evidence of being executed and tortured were buried.

Countrywide, Ukraine accuses Russia of committing more than 46,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression. Its office of the prosecutor general states that at least 430 children have been killed in the war and another 829 injured. Kharkiv, the office said, was where the second highest number of child casualties at 264 occurred.

The United Nations has also repeatedly said war crimes, including violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, have been committed in Ukraine.

In mid-October, a U.N. commission produced a report that said its investigators have documented an array of violations by the Russian forces, including attacks of explosive weapons used indiscriminately in populated areas and soldiers attacking fleeing civilians, as well as other violations.

"The commission document patterns of summary executions, unlawful confinement, torture, ill-treatment, rape and other sexual violence committed in areas occupied by Russian armed forces," it said. "People have been detained, some have been unlawfully deported to the Russian Federation and many are still reported missing.

Advertisement

"Sexual violence has affected victims of all ages. Family members, including children, were sometimes forced to witness the crimes."

The report states that both sides have committed violations, but the "Russian armed forces are responsible for the vast majority."

Read More

Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president

Latest Headlines

Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
World News // 16 hours ago
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The toll from an explosion in Istanbul on Sunday rose to six killed and 81 injured as the country's vice president labeled it a terrorist act.
Iranian man who inspired 'The Terminal' dies inside Paris airport
World News // 7 hours ago
Iranian man who inspired 'The Terminal' dies inside Paris airport
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Iranian man who inspired the Stephen Spielberg film "The Terminal" after he lived in the Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris for 18 years has died in the same airport.
Slovenia elects first female president Nataša Pirc Musar
World News // 8 hours ago
Slovenia elects first female president Nataša Pirc Musar
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Nataša Pirc Musar became the first female president in Slovenian history Sunday, defeating opponent Anze Logar in the country's run-off election.
Iran admonishes France's Macron for meeting with protesters
World News // 9 hours ago
Iran admonishes France's Macron for meeting with protesters
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Iran responded harshly to a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and protesters of the Iranian government, calling it "regrettable and shameful."
Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid
World News // 9 hours ago
Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Undercover police in plainclothes are now providing security to the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, in response to recent protests from climate change activists targeting museums.
New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion
World News // 12 hours ago
New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating a possible terror attack in west-central India after an explosive device damaged a newly-opened railway.
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
World News // 13 hours ago
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan amid continued "provocations" from North Korea's missile tests.
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
World News // 14 hours ago
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles led a service for Remembrance Sunday, laying a poppy wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial in London in his first such ceremony as king.
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
World News // 17 hours ago
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Ukraine has taken control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region this weekend and won't stop until it regains all of its lost territory lost to Russia, President Volodomyr Zelensky says.
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The infamous street artist Banksy has unveiled a new work stenciled on the side of a shelling-damaged building in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting
1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement