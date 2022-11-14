Norway powers offshore oil and gas installations with wind energy

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Powering offshore oil and natural gas installations is part of the national effort to improve the environmental footprint of the fossil fuels industry, Norwegian energy company Equinor said Monday.
Equinor announced that turbines started spinning from the floating, offshore Hywind Tampen facility in the Norwegian waters of the North Sea. The company said the wind installation will eventually supply about 35% of the power necessary to run the infrastructure at the Gullfaks and Snorre fields. That in turn will abate around 200,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year.