First-ever cargo of LNG loaded from Mozambique

British energy company BP took its first-ever cargo of LNG produced from a floating facility situated off the coast of Mozambique. Photo courtesy of BP.

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Monday it loaded its first-ever cargo of liquefied natural gas from a field off the coast of Mozambique, a milestone not only for Mozambique but global energy security. Mozambique is rich in natural gas. Italian energy company Eni is the operator there and classified the offshore gas complex as a "supergiant." BP under the terms of a long-term contract agreed to purchase all of the LNG produced from a floating production facility called Coral Sul. Advertisement

"As the world seeks secure, affordable and lower carbon energy, global demand for LNG is expected to continue to grow," Carol Howle, the executive vice president for trading and shipping at BP, said. "This new supply source further enhances BP's capability to deliver LNG to markets across the world and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration with all those involved in the project."

LNG has emerged as a vital component of global energy security, particularly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. Russia operates a vast network of pipelines across the European continent, which gives it considerable leverage over the region's energy sector. LNG, which is shipped rather than piped, avoids some of those territorial concerns.

Mozambique has security issues of its own. With help from the military in nearby Rwanda, security forces in Mozambique last year recaptured the key port city of Macimboa de Praia from insurgents who controlled the territory for years.

Elsewhere, Eni said the development of the gas fields offshore Mozambique were carried out with the environment in mind. Its production processes are designed to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and nitrous oxides, both potent greenhouse gases. The floating production facility, meanwhile, uses about 10% less energy than other systems in use today.

