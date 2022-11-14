Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 12:06 PM

First-ever cargo of LNG loaded from Mozambique

Operator Eni characterizes the complex of gas fields off the coast of Mozambique as a 'supergiant.'

By Daniel J. Graeber
British energy company BP took its first-ever cargo of LNG produced from a floating facility situated off the coast of Mozambique. Photo courtesy of BP.
British energy company BP took its first-ever cargo of LNG produced from a floating facility situated off the coast of Mozambique. Photo courtesy of BP.

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Monday it loaded its first-ever cargo of liquefied natural gas from a field off the coast of Mozambique, a milestone not only for Mozambique but global energy security.

Mozambique is rich in natural gas. Italian energy company Eni is the operator there and classified the offshore gas complex as a "supergiant." BP under the terms of a long-term contract agreed to purchase all of the LNG produced from a floating production facility called Coral Sul.

Advertisement

"As the world seeks secure, affordable and lower carbon energy, global demand for LNG is expected to continue to grow," Carol Howle, the executive vice president for trading and shipping at BP, said. "This new supply source further enhances BP's capability to deliver LNG to markets across the world and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration with all those involved in the project."

LNG has emerged as a vital component of global energy security, particularly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. Russia operates a vast network of pipelines across the European continent, which gives it considerable leverage over the region's energy sector. LNG, which is shipped rather than piped, avoids some of those territorial concerns.

Advertisement

Mozambique has security issues of its own. With help from the military in nearby Rwanda, security forces in Mozambique last year recaptured the key port city of Macimboa de Praia from insurgents who controlled the territory for years.

Elsewhere, Eni said the development of the gas fields offshore Mozambique were carried out with the environment in mind. Its production processes are designed to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and nitrous oxides, both potent greenhouse gases. The floating production facility, meanwhile, uses about 10% less energy than other systems in use today.

RELATED Norway powers offshore oil and gas installations with wind energy

RELATED U.S. LNG exports hold up despite a slight dip in feedstock

Read More

U.S. retail gasoline prices remain stable

Latest Headlines

Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting
World News // 8 hours ago
Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said he does not think a possible cold war with China is around the corner or necessary, after a 3.5-hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.
Iran court sentences protester to death for charges of 'enmity against God'
World News // 1 hour ago
Iran court sentences protester to death for charges of 'enmity against God'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- An Iranian court on Monday sentenced a protester to death on charges of "enmity against God" after weeks of demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini.
Hyundai working on drone concept to help map traffic jams
World News // 2 hours ago
Hyundai working on drone concept to help map traffic jams
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor announced it is working on a project to help aid traffic congestion using drones.
Alaa Abd el-Fattah alive, drinking water amid huger strike, family says
World News // 2 hours ago
Alaa Abd el-Fattah alive, drinking water amid huger strike, family says
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The family of a pro-democracy political prisoner in Egypt has received "proof of life" after he went on a hunger strike for about seven months leading authorities to intervene.
U.S., Japan hold joint exercise in shadow of China
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Japan hold joint exercise in shadow of China
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces will begin a large-scale joint military exercise around the Tokunoshima Island southwest of the country on Thursday in the face of increasing Chinese presence there.
Norway powers offshore oil and gas installations with wind energy
World News // 2 hours ago
Norway powers offshore oil and gas installations with wind energy
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company Equinor said it started powering offshore oil and gas installations with the help of a floating wind farm.
Britain, France reach deal on patrols to stem English Channel migrant crossings
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain, France reach deal on patrols to stem English Channel migrant crossings
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Britain and France have reached a deal to increase the number of officers patrolling beaches in northern France to stem the illegal crossing of the English Channel by migrants using small boats.
Hong Kong officials criticize South Korea rugby for playing protest anthem
World News // 4 hours ago
Hong Kong officials criticize South Korea rugby for playing protest anthem
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's government expressed outrage Sunday after a song connected with pro-democracy protests in 2019 was played in place of the Chinese national anthem during a rugby match.
Ukraine President Zelensky visits Kherson, accuses Russia of war crimes
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine President Zelensky visits Kherson, accuses Russia of war crimes
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson on Monday, days after Russian troops were forced to evacuate the regional capital, handing Moscow one of his biggest losses since the start of its invasion.
Putin to be central focus at G20 despite absence
World News // 10 hours ago
Putin to be central focus at G20 despite absence
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine and its widespread effect on the global economy during the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting
1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement