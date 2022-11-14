Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 1:10 PM

OPEC economists anticipate global economic uncertainty

Of the major world economies, only Russia is on pace for a contraction this year, OPEC economists forecast.

By Daniel J. Graeber
Economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said they expect the global economy to suffer some pain during the fourth quarter of the year. Its estimate for global crude oil demand was revised lower from the prior month. File photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE
Economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said they expect the global economy to suffer some pain during the fourth quarter of the year. Its estimate for global crude oil demand was revised lower from the prior month. File photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- While growth has been better than anticipated from the world's leading economies, a global slowdown is expected to develop during the last few months of the year, OPEC economists said Monday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries released its monthly market report for November on Monday, before the start of the trading day on Wall Street. OPEC economists left all of their forecasts for economic growth in place for this year and next, but said it would be anything but smooth sailing.

Advertisement

"The world economy has entered a period of significant uncertainty and rising challenges in the fourth quarter," economists wrote. "Downside risks include high inflation, monetary tightening by major central banks, high sovereign debt levels in many regions, tightening labor markets and persisting supply chain constraints."

Last week's reading on U.S. inflation came in better than expected, with so-called core inflation -- which strips out volatile items such as food and energy -- at 6.3% during the 12-month period ending in October. Month-on-month and core inflation increased 0.3% from September, better than the 0.6% increase during the prior period.

RELATED Inflation will likely stay high, regardless of which party wins midterms

OPEC economists said that even though some economies were performing better than others, "a gradual slowdown is expected to materialize" during the fourth quarter. As such, economists kept global growth forecasts unchanged for both this year and the next.

Advertisement

The global economy is expected to expand by 2.7% this year and by 2.5% in 2023. The United States, the world's largest economy in the world, should grow by 1.5% this year and slow to 0.8% by next year. China's economy expands by 3.1% this year and grows another 4.8% next year, the only major economy expecting an expansion over 2022 levels.

Among the major economies reported on by OPEC economists, only Russia is on pace for a contraction this year. OPEC expects negative 5.7% growth for 2022 and a recovery to 0.2% next year.

RELATED Biden administration to tap oil reserves amid rising fuel prices, OPEC+ cut

Russia's revenue is quickly evaporating due to Western sanctions imposed in response to its war on Ukraine. By next month, European buyers will no longer purchase waterborne crude oil from Russia.

That could lead to some supply-side challenges in the future. The OPEC forecast for producers working outside of its umbrella was unchanged at 1.5 million barrels per day in new output next year. OPEC's own production is on pace to post only a very minor increase by next year.

But given the myriad of concerns from OPEC economists, global demand for crude oil next year was revised lower from the previous month's forecast by 100,000 bpd to stand at 2.5 million bpd.

Advertisement

Read More

Saudi Arabia defends OPEC for cutting oil production ahead of U.S. midterms

Latest Headlines

Zelensky visits Kherson, alleges warcrimes; U.N. says 6,000 civilians killed in Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
Zelensky visits Kherson, alleges warcrimes; U.N. says 6,000 civilians killed in Ukraine
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson on Monday, days after Russian troops were forced to evacuate the regional capital, handing Moscow one of its biggest losses since the start of its invasion.
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran court sentences protester to death; Britain, EU impose sanctions
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- An Iranian court on Monday sentenced a protester to death on charges of "enmity against God" after weeks of demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini.
Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting
World News // 10 hours ago
Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said he does not think a possible cold war with China is around the corner or necessary, after a 3.5-hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.
First-ever cargo of LNG loaded from Mozambique
World News // 2 hours ago
First-ever cargo of LNG loaded from Mozambique
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- British energy company BP sees LNG as an emerging source of energy security.
Hyundai working on drone concept to help map traffic jams
World News // 3 hours ago
Hyundai working on drone concept to help map traffic jams
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor announced it is working on a project to help aid traffic congestion using drones.
Alaa Abd el-Fattah alive, drinking water amid huger strike, family says
World News // 3 hours ago
Alaa Abd el-Fattah alive, drinking water amid huger strike, family says
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The family of a pro-democracy political prisoner in Egypt has received "proof of life" after he went on a hunger strike for about seven months leading authorities to intervene.
U.S., Japan hold joint exercise in shadow of China
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Japan hold joint exercise in shadow of China
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces will begin a large-scale joint military exercise around the Tokunoshima Island southwest of the country on Thursday in the face of increasing Chinese presence there.
Norway powers offshore oil and gas installations with wind energy
World News // 4 hours ago
Norway powers offshore oil and gas installations with wind energy
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company Equinor said it started powering offshore oil and gas installations with the help of a floating wind farm.
Britain, France reach deal on patrols to stem English Channel migrant crossings
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain, France reach deal on patrols to stem English Channel migrant crossings
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Britain and France have reached a deal to increase the number of officers patrolling beaches in northern France to stem the illegal crossing of the English Channel by migrants using small boats.
Hong Kong officials criticize South Korea rugby for playing protest anthem
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong officials criticize South Korea rugby for playing protest anthem
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's government expressed outrage Sunday after a song connected with pro-democracy protests in 2019 was played in place of the Chinese national anthem during a rugby match.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
Four Idaho university students found dead; homicide suspected
1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting
1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
Police: Remains of missing Southern California woman found; ex-husband arrested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement