Hong Kong officials criticize South Korea rugby for playing protest anthem

Protesters hold banners during a rally against Communist China's government in Tokyo, Japan on July 2. Hong Kong officials complained on Sunday that South Korean rugby officials played a protest song connected to anti-government demonstrations in 2019 in place of the Chinese national anthem before a match. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Beijing-controlled Hong Kong Special Administrative Region expressed outrage Sunday over a song connected with pro-democracy protests in 2019 being played in place of the Chinese national anthem during a rugby match. Before the finals of the Asia Rugby Sevens tournament match between Hong Kong and South Korea was played in Incheon, South Korea, the song "Glory to Hong Kong" was played in place of the Chinese national anthem, "March of the Volunteers." Advertisement

"Glory to Hong Kong" became popular and embraced by anti-Chinese government demonstrators during protests in 2019, some of which turned violent during a harsh police crackdown. Authorities continue to prosecute those involved in the demonstrations.

"The organizer of the tournament has a duty to ensure that the national anthem receives the respect it's warranted," a spokesman for the special administrative region said in a statement.

"We have already written to the Hong Kong Rugby Union last evening demanding them to deal with this matter seriously, launch a full and in-depth investigation and submit a detailed report, and convey our strong objection to Asia Rugby, who is the organizer of the aeries."

The special administrative region said a junior staff member of the local rugby organization mistakenly played "Glory to Hong Kong" despite the Chinese national anthem being handed in by the Hong Kong coach.

Advertisement

"The [Hong Kong Rugby Union] expressed its extreme dissatisfaction at this occurrence and has received a full explanation of the circumstances that led to this," the union said in its own statement. "We accept this was a case of human error it was nevertheless not acceptable.

"The HKRU has registered our deepest concern and regret over this incident. Asia Rugby has expressed its sincere apologies and assured us it will not happen again."

Hong Kong won the match and advanced to the final rounds of the Asia Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on Nov. 26-27.