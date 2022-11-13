Advertisement
World News
Nov. 13, 2022 / 4:15 PM

Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid

By Adam Schrader
Undercover police in plainclothes are now providing security to the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, in response to recent protests from climate change activists targeting museums. Photo courtesy of Joaquin Cortes/Roman Lores/Renia Sofia Museum
Undercover police in plainclothes are now providing security to the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, in response to recent protests from climate change activists targeting museums. Photo courtesy of Joaquin Cortes/Roman Lores/Renia Sofia Museum

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Undercover police in plainclothes are now providing security to the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, in response to recent protests from climate change activists targeting museums.

Manuel Borja-Villel, the museum's director, told Europa Press that the "temporary" measures have been put in place as the museum particularly moves to protect Pablo Picasso's famous Guernica mural, which is not safeguarded by glass.

Advertisement

Picasso painted Guernica in 1937 with oil on canvas in response the bombing of a town by the same name by Nazi forces as World War II spread through Europe. The Cubist-Surrealist painting has been considered by art critics as one of the most powerful pieces of anti-war art in history.

"Surveillance is circumstantial and depends on each time there is a different element, from more visitors to other issues," Borja-Villel told Europa Press.

RELATED Antiquities tied to Subhash Kapoor, worth $3.4M, returned to Pakistan

The use of undercover police officers was confirmed by museum officials to Hyperallergic, adding that the Reina Sofia has not experienced such attacks faced by other museums in recent months.

"Increasing policing and surveillance undoubtedly poses a barrier to access and inclusion in museums, particularly for marginalized visitors who may already feel unwelcome in these spaces," Camille-Mary Sharp, a faculty fellow in the museum studies department at New York University, told Hyperallergic.

Advertisement

"Undercover police especially feels unwarranted."

RELATED Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection sold for record $1.5 billion

Earlier this month, two climate change activists who targeted the iconic Girl With A Pearl Earring painting by Johannes Vermeer were sentenced to two months in prison by a Dutch court.

A viral video shared online showed two activists with the group Just Stop Oil Belgium gluing themselves to the artwork as one poured a can of tomato soup on the other's head. A third activist filmed the stunt.

The oil painting, among the most recognizable in the world, was made by Vermeer in 1665 amid the Dutch Golden Age in the broader Baroque era and features a girl looking over her left shoulder with a large pearl earring in yellow and blue hues.

RELATED Highly anticipated Benin Bronzes database launches, shaping future of art restitution

Unlike Guernica, it is protected by glass at the Hague's Mauritshuis Museum.

Last month, the Natural History Museum in Berlin said criminal charges have been filed against two climate activists who glued themselves to a dinosaur display.

On Oct. 14, two Just Stop Oil activists splashed cans of tomato soup of Van Gogh's 1888 "Sunflowers" painting at London's National Gallery.

Two other climate activists with Just Stop Oil glued themselves to the base of a famous sculpture at Vatican Museums in August.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Iran admonishes France's Macron for meeting with protesters
World News // 59 minutes ago
Iran admonishes France's Macron for meeting with protesters
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Iran responded harshly to a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and protesters of the Iranian government, calling it "regrettable and shameful."
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
World News // 7 hours ago
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The toll from an explosion in Istanbul on Sunday rose to six killed and 81 injured as the country's vice president labeled it a terrorist act.
New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion
World News // 3 hours ago
New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating a possible terror attack in west-central India after an explosive device damaged a newly-opened railway.
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan amid continued "provocations" from North Korea's missile tests.
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
World News // 6 hours ago
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles led a service for Remembrance Sunday, laying a poppy wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial in London in his first such ceremony as king.
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
World News // 8 hours ago
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Ukraine has taken control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region this weekend and won't stop until it regains all of its lost territory lost to Russia, President Volodomyr Zelensky says.
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
World News // 21 hours ago
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The infamous street artist Banksy has unveiled a new work stenciled on the side of a shelling-damaged building in Ukraine.
Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
World News // 1 day ago
Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone Saturday and discussed ways to intensify their political and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said.
Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
World News // 1 day ago
Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The head of Ireland's government on Saturday called for a full police investigation and prosecution into any surviving abusers from Blackrock College after allegations of sexual abuse by priests at the school.
At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash
World News // 1 day ago
At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- More than 20 people are dead in Egypt after a minibus crashed into a canal Saturday, around 62 miles north of the capital city Cairo, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement