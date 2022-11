Turkish policemen try to secure the area after an explosion at Istiklal Street near Taskim Square in Istanbul on Saturday. According to the city's governor, six people were killed and 53 injured in the blast. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A blast in Istanbul on Sunday killed six people and injured 53 others, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed. The explosion happened on Istiklal Street in the Turkish city's Beyoglu district at around 4.20 p.m. local time, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya wrote in a Twitter post. Advertisement

"Unfortunately, in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street today, the number of dead increased to 6 and the number of injured to 53," he wrote in Twitter update.

"We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured," he added.

Bugün İstiklal Caddesi'nde meydana gelen patlamada maalesef ölü sayımız 6'ya, yaralı sayımız 53'e yükseldi. Hayatını kaybedenlere Allah'tan rahmet, yaralılara acil şifalar diliyoruz. Gelişmeler kamuoyuyla paylaşılacaktır— Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) November 13, 2022

Erdogan confirmed those numbers at a press conference before leaving for Indonesia to attend the 17th G20 summit and said Yerlikaya suspects the blast may have been a terrorist act, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.