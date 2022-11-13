Advertisement
World News
Nov. 13, 2022 / 6:12 PM

Iranian man who inspired 'The Terminal' dies inside Paris airport

By Adam Schrader
Mehran Karimi Nasseri is pictured at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2005. Photo courtesy of Saint Martin/<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:MKNasseri.jpg">Wikimedia</a>
Mehran Karimi Nasseri is pictured at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2005. Photo courtesy of Saint Martin/Wikimedia

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Iranian man who inspired the Stephen Spielberg film "The Terminal" after he lived in the Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris for 18 years has died in the same airport.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the inspiration for the 2004 film starring Tom Hanks, started living in the airport in 1988 while he was caught in legal and diplomatic limbo over his alleged status as a refugee after he claimed he was expelled from Iran in 1977 for protesting against the Shah.

Advertisement

Nasseri was able to travel between Britain and France for years but was unable to present a passport to British officials while on a ferry from Brussels in 1988. He was forced to return to France but was unable to prove his identity or refugee status and was detained in the airport.

A French court determined in 1992 that he had entered the country legally so could not be expelled from the airport but also could not give him permission to enter France. In 1995, officials in Belgium offered him the chance to live in the country under the supervision of a social worker but he refused.

Advertisement

Nasseri was later offered residency in both France and Britain but he refused those offers because they listed his nationality as Iranian, rather than British.

He wrote an autobiography about his experience that was published in 2004, the same year The Terminal was released. The film did not use Nasseri's story but was inspired by his experience.

Nasseri ultimately left the airport in July 2006 but had returned to airport in the weeks before his death, CNN reported.

RELATED Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president

He died at the airport's Terminal 2F of natural causes, airport officials told CNN.

Nasseri was allegedly found with several thousand euros in his possession, officials told the BBC.

RELATED Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show

Read More

Iran admonishes France's Macron for meeting with protesters

Latest Headlines

Slovenia elects first female president Nataša Pirc Musar
World News // 42 minutes ago
Slovenia elects first female president Nataša Pirc Musar
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Nataša Pirc Musar became the first female president in Slovenian history Sunday, defeating opponent Anze Logar in the country's run-off election.
Iran admonishes France's Macron for meeting with protesters
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran admonishes France's Macron for meeting with protesters
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Iran responded harshly to a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and protesters of the Iranian government, calling it "regrettable and shameful."
Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid
World News // 2 hours ago
Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Undercover police in plainclothes are now providing security to the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, in response to recent protests from climate change activists targeting museums.
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
World News // 8 hours ago
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The toll from an explosion in Istanbul on Sunday rose to six killed and 81 injured as the country's vice president labeled it a terrorist act.
New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion
World News // 5 hours ago
New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating a possible terror attack in west-central India after an explosive device damaged a newly-opened railway.
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
World News // 5 hours ago
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan amid continued "provocations" from North Korea's missile tests.
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
World News // 7 hours ago
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles led a service for Remembrance Sunday, laying a poppy wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial in London in his first such ceremony as king.
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
World News // 9 hours ago
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Ukraine has taken control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region this weekend and won't stop until it regains all of its lost territory lost to Russia, President Volodomyr Zelensky says.
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The infamous street artist Banksy has unveiled a new work stenciled on the side of a shelling-damaged building in Ukraine.
Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
World News // 1 day ago
Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone Saturday and discussed ways to intensify their political and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement