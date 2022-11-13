Advertisement
World News
Nov. 13, 2022 / 4:17 PM

Iran admonishes France's Macron for meeting with protesters

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Israelis hold placards in support of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a solidarity protest in Jerusalem on October 6, 2022. Amini, 22, died after detained by the morality police in Iran. File Photo by Debbie Hill UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/45dc4d657056ec0ca5aaf98f53d3502e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Israelis hold placards in support of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a solidarity protest in Jerusalem on October 6, 2022. Amini, 22, died after detained by the morality police in Iran. File Photo by Debbie Hill UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Iran is rebuking a meeting between protesters and French President Emmanuel Macron, with spokesperson Nasser Kanani calling it "regrettable and shameful."

Macron met with Iranian dissidents Masih Alinejad, Shima Babaei, Roya Piraei and Ladan Boroumand on Friday to discuss ongoing protests in the country. Macron hailed the women as revolutionaries.

Advertisement

"I want to emphasize our respect and admiration in the context of the revolution they are leading," Macron said, according to Asharq Al-Awsat, an Arabic international newspaper based in London.

In response to the meeting and comments from Macron, Kanani was critical of France's president and his support of the rebellion.

RELATED 'New revolution': Iran protests defy 40 years of women's oppression

"It is surprising that the president of a country that claims freedom meets with a hated person who has clearly tried to spread hatred and violent and terrorist acts in the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as against the Iranian diplomatic places and diplomats in recent months," he said, according to Radio France Internationale.

The revolution was sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, while she was in police custody in the capital city Tehran in September.

Advertisement

Amini was arrested for violating Iran's strict dress code for women, leading to widespread protests led by women who took to the streets, heads uncovered, in defiance of the nation's policy.

RELATED Iranian actress posts picture without headscarf to support protests

The National Council of Resistance of Iran estimates as many as 200 cities across all 31 provinces have been part of the protests.

France was not the lone target of Iran's rebuttal. Germany was also criticized for not "respecting other countries' sovereignty while harbouring terrorist and separatist groups hostile to the Islamic republic." This comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz swiped at the Iranian government for its efforts to suppress the rebellion with violence.

"What kind of government are you that shoots at its own citizens? Anyone who acts in this way must expect our resistance," Scholz said on his podcast.

RELATED Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president

In a statement from Tehran, Iran's leadership said some, "have made human rights the basis of political games," while accusing Germany of provocation.

Iranian American Women Foundation holds vigil for Mahsa Amini

Hundreds gather for the Iranian American Women Foundation's candlelight vigil for Mahsa Amini at West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif., on September 29, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid
World News // 1 hour ago
Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Undercover police in plainclothes are now providing security to the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, in response to recent protests from climate change activists targeting museums.
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
World News // 7 hours ago
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The toll from an explosion in Istanbul on Sunday rose to six killed and 81 injured as the country's vice president labeled it a terrorist act.
New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion
World News // 3 hours ago
New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating a possible terror attack in west-central India after an explosive device damaged a newly-opened railway.
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan amid continued "provocations" from North Korea's missile tests.
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
World News // 6 hours ago
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles led a service for Remembrance Sunday, laying a poppy wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial in London in his first such ceremony as king.
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
World News // 8 hours ago
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Ukraine has taken control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region this weekend and won't stop until it regains all of its lost territory lost to Russia, President Volodomyr Zelensky says.
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
World News // 21 hours ago
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The infamous street artist Banksy has unveiled a new work stenciled on the side of a shelling-damaged building in Ukraine.
Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
World News // 1 day ago
Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone Saturday and discussed ways to intensify their political and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said.
Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
World News // 1 day ago
Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The head of Ireland's government on Saturday called for a full police investigation and prosecution into any surviving abusers from Blackrock College after allegations of sexual abuse by priests at the school.
At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash
World News // 1 day ago
At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- More than 20 people are dead in Egypt after a minibus crashed into a canal Saturday, around 62 miles north of the capital city Cairo, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement