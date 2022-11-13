New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating a possible terror attack in west-central India after an explosive device damaged a newly-opened railway.

The Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track in the state of Rajasthan suffered structural damage on the Oda Railway bridge from an explosive device early Sunday, authorities told the Press Trust of India.

Detonators and gunpowder were found on the scene after locals reported hearing the loud explosion and trains were quickly stopped from using the bridge after large cracks were found on the tracks, which officials said they feared could cause a derailment.

The Udaipur Anti Terror Squad is investigating the incident and expects the line to reopened for use, officials said.

"Teams of ATS, (National Investigation Agency) and (India Railways) are on site," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Asian News International. "The accused will be severely punished. The team to restore the bridge is already on the site."

The railway, which is the main source of rail traffic for the 160 miles between Udaipur and Ahmedabad, was recently introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is seen as a key link for connecting travelers from north, eastern, and coastal areas of India.