Advertisement
World News
Nov. 13, 2022 / 1:33 PM

New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion

By Joe Fisher

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating a possible terror attack in west-central India after an explosive device damaged a newly-opened railway.

The Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track in the state of Rajasthan suffered structural damage on the Oda Railway bridge from an explosive device early Sunday, authorities told the Press Trust of India.

Advertisement

Detonators and gunpowder were found on the scene after locals reported hearing the loud explosion and trains were quickly stopped from using the bridge after large cracks were found on the tracks, which officials said they feared could cause a derailment.

The Udaipur Anti Terror Squad is investigating the incident and expects the line to reopened for use, officials said.

"Teams of ATS, (National Investigation Agency) and (India Railways) are on site," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Asian News International. "The accused will be severely punished. The team to restore the bridge is already on the site."

The railway, which is the main source of rail traffic for the 160 miles between Udaipur and Ahmedabad, was recently introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is seen as a key link for connecting travelers from north, eastern, and coastal areas of India.

Advertisement

Read More

6 injured when driver fleeing police plows into LA street carnival Belgian police officer killed in suspected terrorism attack Millions without power in Ukraine amid Russia's 'energy terrorism'

Latest Headlines

Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
World News // 1 hour ago
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan amid continued "provocations" from North Korea's missile tests.
Turkish president: 6 killed, 53 wounded in Istanbul explosion
World News // 4 hours ago
Turkish president: 6 killed, 53 wounded in Istanbul explosion
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A blast in Istanbul on Sunday killed six people and injured 53 others, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed.
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
World News // 3 hours ago
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles led a service for Remembrance Sunday, laying a poppy wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial in London in his first such ceremony as king.
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
World News // 5 hours ago
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Ukraine has taken control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region this weekend and won't stop until it regains all of its lost territory lost to Russia, President Volodomyr Zelensky says.
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The infamous street artist Banksy has unveiled a new work stenciled on the side of a shelling-damaged building in Ukraine.
Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
World News // 21 hours ago
Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone Saturday and discussed ways to intensify their political and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said.
Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
World News // 23 hours ago
Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The head of Ireland's government on Saturday called for a full police investigation and prosecution into any surviving abusers from Blackrock College after allegations of sexual abuse by priests at the school.
At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- More than 20 people are dead in Egypt after a minibus crashed into a canal Saturday, around 62 miles north of the capital city Cairo, authorities said.
Natasa Pirc Musar poised to become Slovenia's first female president
World News // 23 hours ago
Natasa Pirc Musar poised to become Slovenia's first female president
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Slovenian presidential candidate Natasa Pirc Musar is leading her opponent in pre-election polling, putting her in position to become the country's first female president.
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
World News // 1 day ago
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement