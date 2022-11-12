Advertisement
World News
Nov. 12, 2022 / 3:11 PM

Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims

By Simon Druker
1/2
The head of Ireland’s government, Micheál Martin, on Saturday called for a full police investigation and prosecution into any surviving abusers from Blackrock College following allegations of sexual abuse by priests at the school. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE
The head of Ireland’s government, Micheál Martin, on Saturday called for a full police investigation and prosecution into any surviving abusers from Blackrock College following allegations of sexual abuse by priests at the school. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The head of Ireland's government on Saturday called for a full police investigation and prosecution into any surviving abusers from Blackrock College after allegations of sexual abuse by priests at the school.

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach or head of the Irish government, called the allegations of abuse made earlier in the week "sickening."

Advertisement

Martin, who has served in the role since 2020, called on the Garda Síochána, Ireland's national police force, to fully investigate the claims.

The story came to light on Monday in a story by national broadcaster RTÉ Radio, telling of of brothers Mark and David Ryan, who between the ages of 12 and 17 "were both repeatedly sexually abused in Blackrock College in South County Dublin."

RELATED Scotland court determines man is rape suspect wanted in U.S.

The brothers said they were abused at the prestigious school by Tom O'Byrne and other priests, leading to charges against O'Byrne in 2007, before court proceedings were stopped because of his age. O'Byrne died in 2010.

Following the story, it emerged that 233 people have made allegations against 77 members of the Spiritans Catholic religious order. The order runs the college, which includes a primary school on its campus. The Spiritans were previously known as the Holy Ghost Order.

Advertisement

At least six abusers are known to have operated on the Blackrock campus.

Irish police are investigating the allegations and Martin said Saturday that any surviving members who allegedly abused pupils should be investigated and subjected to the full extent of the justice system.

The order also runs schools in Africa and there is evidence that those accused of abuse taught in Sierra Leone and Nigeria, The Guardian reported.

"As leader of the Congregation in Ireland, I want to acknowledge that abuse did take place in our schools," Spiritans leader Father Martin Kelly said in a statement released by the school's principal Alan MacGinty. "I apologize sincerely to those who have been grievously hurt and assure victims/survivors that our Congregation is doing all in its power to help those who have been injured and ensure that our schools are safe places for the present generation of pupils."

"We are appalled by the recent revelations of abuse at Blackrock College in the 1970s and 1980s," MacGinty added. "On behalf of the extended college community, I apologize for this."

Latest Headlines

At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash
World News // 26 minutes ago
At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- More than 20 people are dead in Egypt after a minibus crashed into a canal Saturday, around 62 miles north of the capital city Cairo, authorities said.
Natasa Pirc Musar poised to become Slovenia's first female president
World News // 39 minutes ago
Natasa Pirc Musar poised to become Slovenia's first female president
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Slovenian presidential candidate Natasa Pirc Musar is leading her opponent in pre-election polling, putting her in position to become the country's first female president.
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia.
Third Nepalese earthquake in a week felt in Indian capital
World News // 3 hours ago
Third Nepalese earthquake in a week felt in Indian capital
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Western Nepal on Saturday was felt as far away as India's capital of Delhi and surrounding capital region.
Scotland court determines man is rape suspect wanted in U.S.
World News // 16 hours ago
Scotland court determines man is rape suspect wanted in U.S.
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A court in Scotland ruled Friday that a man who claims he has never visited the United States is a suspect wanted for a 2008 rape in Utah.
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
World News // 21 hours ago
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A cruise ship with around 800 cases of COVID-19 on board has docked in Australia, as New South Wales declares a fourth wave of the virus.
Big Ben rings for Armistice Day after 5 years of repairs
World News // 21 hours ago
Big Ben rings for Armistice Day after 5 years of repairs
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Great Bell of Big Ben in London rang to honor Armistice Day after being mostly silent during five years of renovation.
France accepts Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship after Italy refused to let it dock
World News // 1 day ago
France accepts Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship after Italy refused to let it dock
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The French and Italian governments are clashing over how they are handling migrant rescue boats after Italy refused to allow the Ocean Viking ship to dock. The Ocean Viking headed for France instead.
Heathrow discontinues passenger caps for holidays
World News // 1 day ago
Heathrow discontinues passenger caps for holidays
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Heathrow airport has discontinued its passenger cap policy. The policy restricted travelers to 100,000 per day in the wake of COVID-19 travel restrictions being lifted.
Biden discusses human rights with Egyptian president
World News // 1 day ago
Biden discusses human rights with Egyptian president
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during the COP27 climate summit and raised the issue of human rights, the White House said on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Mark Kelly defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Mark Kelly defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement