At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- More than 20 people are dead in Egypt after a minibus crashed into a canal Saturday, around 62 miles north of the capital city Cairo, authorities said.

Egypt's health ministry confirmed 18 ambulances were sent to the scene, according to Cairo's english-language The National News. The injured were taken to two different hospitals in the province.

Advertisement

Initial reports put the number of dead between 20 and 24.

At least seven people were injured in the crash, in addition to the fatalities. Rescue crews were able to save 13 people from drowning in the canal.

At least three children were reportedly among the dead.

The crash happened on a highway near the town of Aga, connecting the Dakahlia region with the beach town of Gamasa.

Reports differ on the number of passengers onboard at the time of the crash, varying between 30 and 46, including a group of students.

Investigators are attempting to determine what caused the single-vehicle crash. The driver of the bus was taken into custody, pending an investigation.

The accident reportedly occurred when a three-wheeled auto-rickshaw crossed the road, causing the driver of the bus to lose control, according to witnesses.

Advertisement

The bus driver was arrested pending a police investigation into the accident.

Egypt's Ministry of Social Solidarity announced it would issue financial support payments to the families of those who died.