Advertisement
World News
Nov. 12, 2022 / 2:59 PM

At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash

By Simon Druker

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- More than 20 people are dead in Egypt after a minibus crashed into a canal Saturday, around 62 miles north of the capital city Cairo, authorities said.

Egypt's health ministry confirmed 18 ambulances were sent to the scene, according to Cairo's english-language The National News. The injured were taken to two different hospitals in the province.

Advertisement

Initial reports put the number of dead between 20 and 24.

At least seven people were injured in the crash, in addition to the fatalities. Rescue crews were able to save 13 people from drowning in the canal.

At least three children were reportedly among the dead.

The crash happened on a highway near the town of Aga, connecting the Dakahlia region with the beach town of Gamasa.

Reports differ on the number of passengers onboard at the time of the crash, varying between 30 and 46, including a group of students.

Investigators are attempting to determine what caused the single-vehicle crash. The driver of the bus was taken into custody, pending an investigation.

The accident reportedly occurred when a three-wheeled auto-rickshaw crossed the road, causing the driver of the bus to lose control, according to witnesses.

Advertisement

The bus driver was arrested pending a police investigation into the accident.

Egypt's Ministry of Social Solidarity announced it would issue financial support payments to the families of those who died.

Read More

Bus crash kills 19 in India 55 hurt in Philippines bus plunge 13 die, 41 hurt in China bus plunge

Latest Headlines

Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
World News // 8 minutes ago
Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The head of Ireland's government on Saturday called for a full police investigation and prosecution into any surviving abusers from Blackrock College after allegations of sexual abuse by priests at the school.
Natasa Pirc Musar poised to become Slovenia's first female president
World News // 34 minutes ago
Natasa Pirc Musar poised to become Slovenia's first female president
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Slovenian presidential candidate Natasa Pirc Musar is leading her opponent in pre-election polling, putting her in position to become the country's first female president.
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia.
Third Nepalese earthquake in a week felt in Indian capital
World News // 3 hours ago
Third Nepalese earthquake in a week felt in Indian capital
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Western Nepal on Saturday was felt as far away as India's capital of Delhi and surrounding capital region.
Scotland court determines man is rape suspect wanted in U.S.
World News // 16 hours ago
Scotland court determines man is rape suspect wanted in U.S.
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A court in Scotland ruled Friday that a man who claims he has never visited the United States is a suspect wanted for a 2008 rape in Utah.
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
World News // 21 hours ago
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A cruise ship with around 800 cases of COVID-19 on board has docked in Australia, as New South Wales declares a fourth wave of the virus.
Big Ben rings for Armistice Day after 5 years of repairs
World News // 21 hours ago
Big Ben rings for Armistice Day after 5 years of repairs
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Great Bell of Big Ben in London rang to honor Armistice Day after being mostly silent during five years of renovation.
France accepts Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship after Italy refused to let it dock
World News // 1 day ago
France accepts Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship after Italy refused to let it dock
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The French and Italian governments are clashing over how they are handling migrant rescue boats after Italy refused to allow the Ocean Viking ship to dock. The Ocean Viking headed for France instead.
Heathrow discontinues passenger caps for holidays
World News // 1 day ago
Heathrow discontinues passenger caps for holidays
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Heathrow airport has discontinued its passenger cap policy. The policy restricted travelers to 100,000 per day in the wake of COVID-19 travel restrictions being lifted.
Biden discusses human rights with Egyptian president
World News // 1 day ago
Biden discusses human rights with Egyptian president
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during the COP27 climate summit and raised the issue of human rights, the White House said on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over failed Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Mark Kelly defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Mark Kelly defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement