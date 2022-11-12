Advertisement
World News
Nov. 12, 2022 / 7:29 PM

Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine

By Adam Schrader

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The infamous street artist Banksy has unveiled a new work stenciled on the side of a shelling-damaged building in Ukraine.

The work, posted to Banksy's Instagram account, features a side view of a human figure performing a handstand on a pile of rubble with their hair tied back into a bun in his signature stencil black-and-white stencil style.

Advertisement

Banksy did not provide much of a caption for the new artwork, but labeled its location as being in the city of Borodyanka -- located about 35 miles northwest of Kyiv. It was among one of the first towns hit by Russian airstrikes after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February.

The posting seemed to confirm reports that the artist -- whose paintings have sold for tens of millions of dollars -- was in Ukraine after other murals seemingly made in his style were spotted popping up across the war-torn country.

Advertisement

In another artwork, which has not yet been claimed by Banksy, a young boy can be seen flipping a man that appears to be Putin in a judo match.

Banksy, who has remained anonymous despite making work for nearly two decades, is known for making work with sociopolitical messaging.

RELATED Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection sold for record $1.5 billion

RELATED Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history

Read More

Antiquities tied to Subhash Kapoor, worth $3.4M, returned to Pakistan

Latest Headlines

Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
World News // 2 hours ago
Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone Saturday and discussed ways to intensify their political and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said.
Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
World News // 4 hours ago
Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The head of Ireland's government on Saturday called for a full police investigation and prosecution into any surviving abusers from Blackrock College after allegations of sexual abuse by priests at the school.
At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 20 dead in Egyptian minibus crash
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- More than 20 people are dead in Egypt after a minibus crashed into a canal Saturday, around 62 miles north of the capital city Cairo, authorities said.
Natasa Pirc Musar poised to become Slovenia's first female president
World News // 5 hours ago
Natasa Pirc Musar poised to become Slovenia's first female president
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Slovenian presidential candidate Natasa Pirc Musar is leading her opponent in pre-election polling, putting her in position to become the country's first female president.
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia.
Third Nepalese earthquake in a week felt in Indian capital
World News // 7 hours ago
Third Nepalese earthquake in a week felt in Indian capital
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Western Nepal on Saturday was felt as far away as India's capital of Delhi and surrounding capital region.
Scotland court determines man is rape suspect wanted in U.S.
World News // 21 hours ago
Scotland court determines man is rape suspect wanted in U.S.
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A court in Scotland ruled Friday that a man who claims he has never visited the United States is a suspect wanted for a 2008 rape in Utah.
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
World News // 1 day ago
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A cruise ship with around 800 cases of COVID-19 on board has docked in Australia, as New South Wales declares a fourth wave of the virus.
Big Ben rings for Armistice Day after 5 years of repairs
World News // 1 day ago
Big Ben rings for Armistice Day after 5 years of repairs
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Great Bell of Big Ben in London rang to honor Armistice Day after being mostly silent during five years of renovation.
France accepts Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship after Italy refused to let it dock
World News // 1 day ago
France accepts Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship after Italy refused to let it dock
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The French and Italian governments are clashing over how they are handling migrant rescue boats after Italy refused to allow the Ocean Viking ship to dock. The Ocean Viking headed for France instead.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
Mark Kelly defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Mark Kelly defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Eleven Temple University students held at gunpoint in home invasion
Eleven Temple University students held at gunpoint in home invasion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement