Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM

Report shows British economy sank 0.2% during 3rd quarter, sparking fears of recession

By A.L. Lee
1/5
A shopper pushes a food trolley through a supermarket in central London back in August, around the time that inflation hit 10.1%, a record 40 year high.The UK cost of living crisis is worsening as increasing food prices are driving up inflation. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
A shopper pushes a food trolley through a supermarket in central London back in August, around the time that inflation hit 10.1%, a record 40 year high.The UK cost of living crisis is worsening as increasing food prices are driving up inflation. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Government figures released Friday show the British economy shrank over a three-month period of the summer -- indicating that the country was headed toward a recession as inflation and high energy prices continue to squeeze businesses and consumers.

The country's GDP sank 0.2% between July and September, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. Although the contraction was smaller than expected, it was still cause for concern. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of decline in GDP.

Advertisement

The government said GDP fell 0.1% in August, followed by 0.6% in September, while noting that a slump in retail and manufacturing occurred as the nation was mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Around the same time, inflation hit 10.1% throughout Britain, a 40-year high that prompted the Bank of England to warn a recession was on the horizon by the end of 2022 with inflation forecast to exceed 13%.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the British economy was 0.2% smaller than it was in February 2020, primarily due to the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that devastated the economy for months, the report said.

More recently, Britain has been struggling under the weight of record inflation that has been partly due to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's disruption to energy markets around the world.

"We are not immune from the global challenges of high inflation and slow growth largely driven by Putin's illegal war in Ukraine and his weaponization of gas supplies," British Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

RELATED Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level in 14 years

In response to rising inflation, the Bank of England has been steadily hiking interest rates to record levels throughout the year in an effort to tame consumer prices.

Last Thursday, the British central bank increased the nation's interest rate by 0.75 percentage point, its biggest jump in 33 years, to 3%, while issuing warning of challenging economic times ahead.

"The MPC's latest projections described a very challenging outlook for the UK economy," the central bank said in a summary and minutes of the meeting. "It was expected to be in recession for a prolonged period and CPI inflation would remain elevated at over 10% in the near term."

Advertisement

Higher interest rates are expected to push inflation down sharply beginning in mid-2023.

Since taking over the government, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been scrambling to make billions of dollars in budget cuts that would stabilize the economy following the resignation of his predecessor, Liz Truss -- who stepped down Oct. 20 after only 45 days in office due to a hastily implemented economic plan that shook financial markets and threatened to deepen the crisis.

Hunt, the nation's treasurer, is scheduled to give a statement on the budget early next week, and it's widely expected that he will announce further public spending cuts and tax increases that would help shore up the nation's finances in the short term.

On Friday, Hunt posted a short prelude to his upcoming speech on Twitter.

"I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead -- one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability," he wrote. "But to achieve long term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way."

Read More

Bank of England boosts interest rate by 0.75 point, highest in 33 years Inflation rose to record mark in August across 19 nations that use the euro

Latest Headlines

Netanyahu to be given mandate to form government on Sunday
World News // 29 minutes ago
Netanyahu to be given mandate to form government on Sunday
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu will officially become Israel's prime minister after President Isaac Herzog confirmed on Friday that he will present the Likud party leader with a mandate to form the country's next government.
U.S. wants tougher rules on methane emissions from oil and gas sector
World News // 36 minutes ago
U.S. wants tougher rules on methane emissions from oil and gas sector
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it could drastically curb emissions from the oil and gas sector under proposed regulations dealing with methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
U.N. deploys satellite-based methane tracking system
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. deploys satellite-based methane tracking system
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- It's a potent greenhouse gas that escapes quickly so monitoring and abatement is an essential step in averting a major climate crisis, the United Nations warned.
Australian Federal Police say Medibank hackers are likely in Russia
World News // 2 hours ago
Australian Federal Police say Medibank hackers are likely in Russia
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Australian Federal Police said Friday hackers who stole sensitive health insurance data from Medibank are likely based in Russia, and police will work with authorities overseas to track the suspects down.
LG Energy Solution signs deal to buy lithium battery materials from U.S. firm
World News // 3 hours ago
LG Energy Solution signs deal to buy lithium battery materials from U.S. firm
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution announced Friday it has signed a multi-year agreement with U.S. mineral provider Compass Minerals.
Ukraine troops arrive in Kherson, could be turning point in war
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine troops arrive in Kherson, could be turning point in war
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian troops arrived in the central city of Kherson on Friday for the first time since the early days of Moscow's invasion, potentially marking a turning point in the war.
Belgian police officer killed in suspected terrorism attack
World News // 10 hours ago
Belgian police officer killed in suspected terrorism attack
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- At least one Belgium police officer was killed and another was injured in a stabbing attack in the city of Brussels that local authorities said they are investigating as a potential terrorism incident.
EU says it won't accept Russian passports issued to residents in occupied Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
EU says it won't accept Russian passports issued to residents in occupied Ukraine
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Thursday that it will not accept Russian travel documents issued for regions of Ukraine that Moscow has claimed to have annexed.
World facing severe climate impacts by failing to cut emissions
World News // 14 hours ago
World facing severe climate impacts by failing to cut emissions
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Global temperatures are on the path to rising above the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, making the battle against irreversible climate change more dire, a new report says.
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
World News // 17 hours ago
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- KFC has apologized after it sent promotions to customers in Germany for its new cheesy chicken, urging them to celebrate Kristallnacht this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
Keurig Dr. Pepper's CEO resigns after conduct violation
Keurig Dr. Pepper's CEO resigns after conduct violation
Texas judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
Texas judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded, Joint Chiefs chair says
100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded, Joint Chiefs chair says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement