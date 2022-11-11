Netanyahu to be given mandate to form government on Sunday

1/3

Benjamin Netanyahu will form a right-wing government beginning Sunday. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu will officially become Israel's prime minister, after President Isaac Herzog confirmed on Friday that he will present the Likud party leader with a mandate to form the country's next government. On Sunday, Herzog will formally present Netanyahu with the mandate to form a government. Advertisement

This comes following days of meetings that saw the newly-elected members of Israel's parliament, the Knesset, vote to establish who would lead a new coalition government after last week's election.

The consultations between the country's mostly-ceremonial president's office and the elected parties are required by law, and began Wednesday, wrapping up on Friday.

Netanyahu received 64 votes with 28 Knesset members recommending current prime minister Yair Lapid, and the remaining 28 declining to cast a vote.

The Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, the Religious Zionist faction, Otzma Yehudit and Noam were the six parties that at least partially supported Netanyahu as prime minister.

Netanyahu, still on trial over corruption charges, will lead a far-right government after Lapid conceded the election on Nov. 3. The 73-year-old Netanyahu previously served as Israel's prime minister on two separate occasions, from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 to 2021.

Netanyahu faces multiple counts of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three ongoing criminal corruption cases.

Once Netanyahu is formally given the mandate on Sunday, he will have 28 days to form a new government. The president does have the authority to grant him an additional 14 days if an extension is needed.

Netanyahu's victory at the polls came by uniting with what were formerly fringe far-right parties like the Religious Zionist Party. One of the leaders of that party, Ben Gvir, is already demanding control of the Public Security Ministry, according to the Jerusalem Post.