Belgian police officer killed in suspected terrorism attack

Police officers stand at the scene of a stabbing in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. According to a judicial official, one police officer has been killed and another injured in an attack near Brussels' North station. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- At least one Belgian police officer was killed and another was injured in a stabbing attack in the city of Brussels that local authorities said they are investigating as a potential terrorism incident. The attack happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Rue Aerschot in the Brussels' municipality of Schaerbeek, local broadcaster VRT NWS reported. Advertisement

North Brussels police department said a man with a knife attacked one of its patrols, which was able to call for reinforcements, who then shot the suspect.

Police union VSOA confirmed to local De Standaard that a officer in their 20s was killed after being stabbed in the neck while another officer was taken to the hospital.

Eric Van Duyse, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's spokesman, confirmed to CNN in a statement that the alleged attacker was shot in the leg and that the stabbing is "suspected to be terror-related."

The justice minister, Vincent Van Quickenborn, said via Twitter that "police and federal prosecutors are doing what they have to to investigate these horrific acts."

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo issued a statement of condolence late Thursday, stating his thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased officer.

Advertisement

"Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today's drama demonstrates this once again," he tweeted.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close said they "stand in solidarity with the police forces."

"Unbearable drama tonight in Brussels," he tweeted. "The police protect us and must be protected."