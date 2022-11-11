Trending
World News
Nov. 11, 2022 / 1:23 AM

Belgian police officer killed in suspected terrorism attack

By Darryl Coote
Police officers stand at the scene of a stabbing in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. According to a judicial official, one police officer has been killed and another injured in an attack near Brussels' North station. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- At least one Belgian police officer was killed and another was injured in a stabbing attack in the city of Brussels that local authorities said they are investigating as a potential terrorism incident.

The attack happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Rue Aerschot in the Brussels' municipality of Schaerbeek, local broadcaster VRT NWS reported.

North Brussels police department said a man with a knife attacked one of its patrols, which was able to call for reinforcements, who then shot the suspect.

Police union VSOA confirmed to local De Standaard that a officer in their 20s was killed after being stabbed in the neck while another officer was taken to the hospital.

Eric Van Duyse, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's spokesman, confirmed to CNN in a statement that the alleged attacker was shot in the leg and that the stabbing is "suspected to be terror-related."

The justice minister, Vincent Van Quickenborn, said via Twitter that "police and federal prosecutors are doing what they have to to investigate these horrific acts."

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo issued a statement of condolence late Thursday, stating his thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased officer.

"Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today's drama demonstrates this once again," he tweeted.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close said they "stand in solidarity with the police forces."

"Unbearable drama tonight in Brussels," he tweeted. "The police protect us and must be protected."

EU says it won't accept Russian passports issued to residents in occupied Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Thursday that it will not accept Russian travel documents issued for regions of Ukraine that Moscow has claimed to have annexed.
World facing severe climate impacts by failing to cut emissions
World News // 4 hours ago
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Global temperatures are on the path to rising above the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, making the battle against irreversible climate change more dire, a new report says.
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
World News // 6 hours ago
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- KFC has apologized after it sent promotions to customers in Germany for its new cheesy chicken, urging them to celebrate Kristallnacht this week.
Iranian actress posts picture without headscarf to support protests
World News // 7 hours ago
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A prominent Iranian actress joined the country's growing anti-government protests by posting a picture of herself on Instagram without a headscarf.
100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded, Joint Chiefs chair says
World News // 7 hours ago
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- More than 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the beginning of that country's military operation against Ukraine, U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley said Thursday.
Chinese pro-democracy sympathizer Bao Tong dies at 90
World News // 12 hours ago
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Bao Tong, the former top aide of ex-Chinese reformist leader Zhao Ziyang who was sympathetic to the late 1980s pro-democracy movement, has died in Beijing at 90, his son Bao Pu said.
Facing record inflation, British unions ready to strike over pay
World News // 13 hours ago
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Roughly 100,000 British Public and Commercial Services Union members have voted to authorize strike action as public workers, rail and teacher unions seek higher pay and improved working conditions.
EU announces $250 million for Moldova as Russia cuts gas supply to Ukraine neighbor
World News // 14 hours ago
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced $250 million in assistance to Moldova amid an escalating energy crisis in the country made worse by a Russian blockade on gas supplies that serves to leverage its war in Ukraine.
Ukraine officials skeptical of Russia's announced pullout of Kherson
World News // 16 hours ago
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Kyiv remained skeptical Thursday about Moscow's announcement to pull out from Kherson, which has been Russia's biggest prize during its nearly 10-month invasion of Ukraine, warning it could be a trap.
China ramps up COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsens in city of Guangzhou
World News // 17 hours ago
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- China is again ramping up strict "zero-COVID" policies in many major cities across the country as virus cases surge to the highest levels seen in more than six months.
