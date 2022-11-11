Trending
World News
Nov. 11, 2022 / 9:41 AM

Australian Federal Police say Medibank hackers are likely in Russia

By Clyde Hughes
Image of Medibank logo in Australia. The Australian Federal Police said it believes hackers who broke into Medibank computers are based in Russia. Photo courtesy of Medibank
Image of Medibank logo in Australia. The Australian Federal Police said it believes hackers who broke into Medibank computers are based in Russia. Photo courtesy of Medibank

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Australian Federal Police said Friday that hackers who stole sensitive health insurance data from Medibank are liked based in Russia, and police will work with authorities overseas to track the suspects down.

Alleged cybercriminals in September breached the computers of Australia's largest healthcare insurer, stealing information from about 10 million customers and former customers. After Medibank announced it would not pay a $10 million ransom, some data was released on the dark web, including information on abortion procedures.

Some of Australia's leading politicians, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, said their data may have been breached.

"The AFP is undertaking covert measures and working around the clock with our domestic agencies and our international networks, including Interpol," AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said in a statement. "This is important because we believe that those responsible for the breach are in Russia.

RELATED Influencer 'Ray Hushpuppi' sentenced to 11 years in prison for money laundering

"Our intelligence points to a group of loosely affiliated cybercriminals, who are likely responsible for past significant breaches in countries across the world. These cybercriminals are operating like a business with affiliates and associates, who are supporting the business."

Kershaw said he believes those connected with the hacking organization also may be based in other countries.

"To the criminals: We know who you are, and moreover, the AFP has some significant runs on the scoreboard when it comes to bringing overseas offenders back to Australia to face the justice system," Kershaw said.

RELATED Congressional committee warns of cyber security risks in healthcare sector

"This is a time for all Australians -- the community, business, and law enforcement -- to stand together and refuse to give these criminals the notoriety they seek. Can I make a plea to business: Ensure your systems are protected."

RELATED U.S. warns Democrats, Republicans about Chinese hackers ahead of midterm elections

