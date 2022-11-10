Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 10, 2022 / 11:56 PM

EU says it won't accept Russian passports issued to residents in occupied Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
A Ukrainian servicemen stands guard by the wall of memory to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. This year, Ukraine's Independence Day, which commemorates their break with the Soviet Union in 1991, coincides with the six-month mark since Russia launched its large-scale invasion of the country. The fighting has largely focused on the eastern Donbas region and the south, but most anywhere in Ukraine remains vulnerable to Russian air strikes. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Thursday that it will not accept Russian travel documents issued for regions of Ukraine that Moscow has claimed to have annexed.

The move, which also includes breakaway regions of Georgia and Crimea, comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally signed federal laws early last month to approve the annexation of the four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Advertisement

Democratic nations have voiced strong opposition to the annexation as an illegal land grab that followed Moscow holding referendums in the regions, which the ally countries have described as a sham.

The European Council has been negotiating a mandate to not accept Russian passports from the annexed regions of Ukrainian and from Georgia's Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which Russia recognized as independent in 2008, since at least the middle of last month.

RELATED U.S. unveils another $400M military aid package for Ukraine

"We will never recognize the violation of Ukraine and Georgia's fundamental rights to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Vit Rakusan, minister of the interior of Czech Republic, said in a statement on Oct. 12 announcing the start of negotiations on the issue.

"The EU stands united and resolutely with both countries and their people."

Advertisement

Since Russia illegally annexed Crimea in March 2014, Moscow has issued Russian international passports to the peninsula's residents, with the practice extended to areas of Donetsk and Luhansk in April 2019 and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in July, said EU officials who described the tactic as infringement of international law and Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

RELATED 100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded, Joint Chiefs chair says

The EU said Thursday that these Russian travel documents will no longer be accepted as valid, barring people they were issued to from entering the Schengen zone of 26 European countries.

"This decision is a response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine," it said in a statement.

Russian invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, but after making strong early advances it has suffered a series of humiliating defeats, including in the regions it is claiming to annex.

RELATED EU announces $250 million for Moldova as Russia cuts gas supply to Ukraine neighbor

Early this week, troops in Kherson city, the only regional capital Moscow captured, were ordered to withdrawal.

Zelensky during his nightly address Thursday said Ukrainian forces have liberated 41 Russian settlements amid the war.

"We have to go all the way -- on the battlefield and in our diplomacy -- for our flags, Ukrainian flags, and never again enemy tricolors to be hoisted on our entire land, along our entire internationally recognized border," he said. "It will be so."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

World facing severe climate impacts by failing to cut emissions
World News // 2 hours ago
World facing severe climate impacts by failing to cut emissions
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Global temperatures are on the path to rising above the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, making the battle against irreversible climate change more dire, a new report says.
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
World News // 5 hours ago
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- KFC has apologized after it sent promotions to customers in Germany for its new cheesy chicken, urging them to celebrate Kristallnacht this week.
Iranian actress posts picture without headscarf to support protests
World News // 5 hours ago
Iranian actress posts picture without headscarf to support protests
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A prominent Iranian actress joined the country's growing anti-government protests by posting a picture of herself on Instagram without a headscarf.
100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded, Joint Chiefs chair says
World News // 6 hours ago
100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded, Joint Chiefs chair says
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- More than 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the beginning of that country's military operation against Ukraine, U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley said Thursday.
Chinese pro-democracy sympathizer Bao Tong dies at 90
World News // 11 hours ago
Chinese pro-democracy sympathizer Bao Tong dies at 90
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Bao Tong, the former top aide of ex-Chinese reformist leader Zhao Ziyang who was sympathetic to the late 1980s pro-democracy movement, has died in Beijing at 90, his son Bao Pu said.
Facing record inflation, British unions ready to strike over pay
World News // 12 hours ago
Facing record inflation, British unions ready to strike over pay
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Roughly 100,000 British Public and Commercial Services Union members have voted to authorize strike action as public workers, rail and teacher unions seek higher pay and improved working conditions.
EU announces $250 million for Moldova as Russia cuts gas supply to Ukraine neighbor
World News // 12 hours ago
EU announces $250 million for Moldova as Russia cuts gas supply to Ukraine neighbor
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced $250 million in assistance to Moldova amid an escalating energy crisis in the country made worse by a Russian blockade on gas supplies that serves to leverage its war in Ukraine.
Ukraine officials skeptical of Russia's announced pullout of Kherson
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine officials skeptical of Russia's announced pullout of Kherson
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Kyiv remained skeptical Thursday about Moscow's announcement to pull out from Kherson, which has been Russia's biggest prize during its nearly 10-month invasion of Ukraine, warning it could be a trap.
China ramps up COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsens in city of Guangzhou
World News // 15 hours ago
China ramps up COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsens in city of Guangzhou
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- China is again ramping up strict "zero-COVID" policies in many major cities across the country as virus cases surge to the highest levels seen in more than six months.
Hackers release Medibank abortion data in Australia
World News // 16 hours ago
Hackers release Medibank abortion data in Australia
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Hackers who stole customer data from Australia's largest health insurer Medibank increased pressure on the company by releasing abortion information of policyholders on the dark web Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement