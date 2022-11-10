Trending
Nov. 10, 2022 / 6:05 PM

Iranian actress posts picture without headscarf to support protests

By Matt Bernardini

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A prominent Iranian actress joined the country's growing anti-government protests by posting a picture of herself on Instagram without a headscarf.

Taraneh Alidoosti posted a picture with her long brown hair uncovered and a sign reading "Jin. Jiyan. Azadi," a Kurdish slogan that has become popular during the demonstrations and translates to "Woman. Life. Freedom."

She captioned the post with a poem that translates to: "Your final absence, the migration of singing birds, is not the end of this rebellion."

Alidoosti, best known for her role in the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman, becomes the latest Iranian actress to share a picture online without a hijab in a sign of protest against the Iranian government.

Since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, was killed in police custody in Tehran on Sept. 16, the streets of Iran have been flooded with protesters. The scene is reminiscent of previous mass demonstrations, including those in 2019. But activists say this is different.

Videos shared online show women and girls walking defiantly through the streets with their heads uncovered, young boys and girls knocking turbans off the heads of clerics and fires in streets literally fueled by discarded hijab.

The women-led protests persist despite the bloody government crackdown that has killed more than 300 people, including 41 minors, according to estimates from the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights organization.

KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
World News // 57 minutes ago
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- KFC has apologized after it sent promotions to customers in Germany for its new cheesy chicken, urging them to celebrate Kristallnacht this week.
100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded, Joint Chiefs chair says
World News // 1 hour ago
100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded, Joint Chiefs chair says
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- More than 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the beginning of that country's military operation against Ukraine, U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley said Thursday.
Chinese pro-democracy sympathizer Bao Tong dies at 90
World News // 7 hours ago
Chinese pro-democracy sympathizer Bao Tong dies at 90
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Bao Tong, the former top aide of ex-Chinese reformist leader Zhao Ziyang who was sympathetic to the late 1980s pro-democracy movement, has died in Beijing at 90, his son Bao Pu said.
Facing record inflation, British unions ready to strike over pay
World News // 7 hours ago
Facing record inflation, British unions ready to strike over pay
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Roughly 100,000 British Public and Commercial Services Union members have voted to authorize strike action as public workers, rail and teacher unions seek higher pay and improved working conditions.
EU announces $250 million for Moldova as Russia cuts gas supply to Ukraine neighbor
World News // 8 hours ago
EU announces $250 million for Moldova as Russia cuts gas supply to Ukraine neighbor
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced $250 million in assistance to Moldova amid an escalating energy crisis in the country made worse by a Russian blockade on gas supplies that serves to leverage its war in Ukraine.
Ukraine officials skeptical of Russia's announced pullout of Kherson
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine officials skeptical of Russia's announced pullout of Kherson
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Kyiv remained skeptical Thursday about Moscow's announcement to pull out from Kherson, which has been Russia's biggest prize during its nearly 10-month invasion of Ukraine, warning it could be a trap.
China ramps up COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsens in city of Guangzhou
World News // 11 hours ago
China ramps up COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsens in city of Guangzhou
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- China is again ramping up strict "zero-COVID" policies in many major cities across the country as virus cases surge to the highest levels seen in more than six months.
Hackers release Medibank abortion data in Australia
World News // 12 hours ago
Hackers release Medibank abortion data in Australia
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Hackers who stole customer data from Australia's largest health insurer Medibank increased pressure on the company by releasing abortion information of policyholders on the dark web Thursday.
Binance cancels deal to acquire rival FTX, deals blow to crypto market
World News // 23 hours ago
Binance cancels deal to acquire rival FTX, deals blow to crypto market
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, pulled out of its deal to acquire competitor FTX after learning the company's financial situation was worse than expected.
France calls Italy's refusal to take migrant ship 'unacceptable'
World News // 1 day ago
France calls Italy's refusal to take migrant ship 'unacceptable'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- France is blasting the Italian government, calling the latter's refusal to allow a boat loaded with rescued refugees to land at one of its ports "unacceptable" on Wednesday.
