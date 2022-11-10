Iranian actress posts picture without headscarf to support protests

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A prominent Iranian actress joined the country's growing anti-government protests by posting a picture of herself on Instagram without a headscarf.

Taraneh Alidoosti posted a picture with her long brown hair uncovered and a sign reading "Jin. Jiyan. Azadi," a Kurdish slogan that has become popular during the demonstrations and translates to "Woman. Life. Freedom."

Advertisement

She captioned the post with a poem that translates to: "Your final absence, the migration of singing birds, is not the end of this rebellion."

Alidoosti, best known for her role in the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman, becomes the latest Iranian actress to share a picture online without a hijab in a sign of protest against the Iranian government.

Since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, was killed in police custody in Tehran on Sept. 16, the streets of Iran have been flooded with protesters. The scene is reminiscent of previous mass demonstrations, including those in 2019. But activists say this is different.

Videos shared online show women and girls walking defiantly through the streets with their heads uncovered, young boys and girls knocking turbans off the heads of clerics and fires in streets literally fueled by discarded hijab.

Advertisement

The women-led protests persist despite the bloody government crackdown that has killed more than 300 people, including 41 minors, according to estimates from the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights organization.