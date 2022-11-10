Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 10, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Chinese pro-democracy sympathizer Bao Tong dies at 90

By Clyde Hughes
A picture released on June 4, 2014, shows Chinese dissident Bao Tong, a retired aide to former Communist Party leader Zhao Ziyang, pictured at his Beijing home, He died this week, according to his family. File Photo by Bill Smith/EPA
A picture released on June 4, 2014, shows Chinese dissident Bao Tong, a retired aide to former Communist Party leader Zhao Ziyang, pictured at his Beijing home, He died this week, according to his family. File Photo by Bill Smith/EPA

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Bao Tong, the former top aide of ex-Chinese reformist leader Zhao Ziyang who was sympathetic to the late 1980s pro-democracy movement, has died in Beijing at 90, his son Bao Pu said.

Bao was jailed over the Tiananmen Square student-led democracy movement that was crushed by the Chinese military in 1989.

Advertisement

Chinese dissident journalist Gao Yu, who was close to Bao, said he died of the rare blood cancer Myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS.

His daughter Bao Jian quoted him on social media, saying he still was "full of hope" for China.

RELATED 'Hadraawi,' African poet known as the 'Shakespeare of Somalia,' dead at 79

"Man has a minor historical existence in the world ... whether I turn 90 or not is insignificant, but what is important is that we drive for today and the future ... and to do what we can, should and must do," Bao Jian said, calling on her father's words.

Bao was born in 1932 and joined the Communist Party in 1949, the same year they took control of mainland China. He rose through the party ranks and became political secretary and then general secretary under Zhao when he was premier.

He and other reformers drafted political and economic reforms after Mao Zedong's death but were never enacted. Party hardliners took control of the party after the pro-democracy uprising, leading to the end of Bao's political career along with Zhao.

Advertisement

Bao would eventually be expelled from the party and jailed for seven years. Even after he was released, Bao remained under strict state surveillance until his death. Despite that, he became one of China's most outspoken dissidents and critics of the party.

RELATED Belarusian court sentences girlfriend of dissident to 6 years in prison

Read More

U.S. charges Queens author with spying on dissidents for China

Latest Headlines

Facing record inflation, British unions ready to strike over pay
World News // 1 hour ago
Facing record inflation, British unions ready to strike over pay
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Roughly 100,000 British Public and Commercial Services Union members have voted to authorize strike action as public workers, rail and teacher unions seek higher pay and improved working conditions.
EU announces $250 million for Moldova as Russia cuts gas supply to Ukraine neighbor
World News // 2 hours ago
EU announces $250 million for Moldova as Russia cuts gas supply to Ukraine neighbor
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced $250 million in assistance to Moldova amid an escalating energy crisis in the country made worse by a Russian blockade on gas supplies that serves to leverage its war in Ukraine.
Ukraine officials skeptical of Russia's announced pullout of Kherson
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine officials skeptical of Russia's announced pullout of Kherson
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Kyiv remained skeptical Thursday about Moscow's announcement to pull out from Kherson, which has been Russia's biggest prize during its nearly 10-month invasion of Ukraine, warning it could be a trap.
China ramps up COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsens in city of Guangzhou
World News // 5 hours ago
China ramps up COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsens in city of Guangzhou
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- China is again ramping up strict "zero-COVID" policies in many major cities across the country as virus cases surge to the highest levels seen in more than six months.
Hackers release Medibank abortion data in Australia
World News // 6 hours ago
Hackers release Medibank abortion data in Australia
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Hackers who stole customer data from Australia's largest health insurer Medibank increased pressure on the company by releasing abortion information of policyholders on the dark web Thursday.
Binance cancels deal to acquire rival FTX, deals blow to crypto market
World News // 17 hours ago
Binance cancels deal to acquire rival FTX, deals blow to crypto market
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, pulled out of its deal to acquire competitor FTX after learning the company's financial situation was worse than expected.
France calls Italy's refusal to take migrant ship 'unacceptable'
World News // 19 hours ago
France calls Italy's refusal to take migrant ship 'unacceptable'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- France is blasting the Italian government, calling the latter's refusal to allow a boat loaded with rescued refugees to land at one of its ports "unacceptable" on Wednesday.
Eggs tossed at King Charles III as York protester shouts anti-slavery comment
World News // 21 hours ago
Eggs tossed at King Charles III as York protester shouts anti-slavery comment
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A protester has been arrested for allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III and the queen consort during a royal visit in York. North Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested.
U.S., Britain, Netherlands sanction dark web fentanyl suppliers
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S., Britain, Netherlands sanction dark web fentanyl suppliers
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department, acting in coordination with the Netherlands and Britain Wednesday, sanctioned Internet-based suppliers of illegal fentanyl.
WHO report decries inequality in global vaccine market
World News // 23 hours ago
WHO report decries inequality in global vaccine market
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Poorer countries have struggled to gain access to critical vaccines as the global vaccine market remains unequal, the World Health Organization said in a new report Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement