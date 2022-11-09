Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 2:02 PM

U.S., Britain, Netherlands sanction dark web fentanyl suppliers

By Doug Cunningham
Comparison of lethal heroin, carfentanil and fentanyl doses according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. The Treasury Department, Britain and the Netherlands Wednesday sanctioned two Dutch nationals and a British national for allegedly using the dark web to sell illegal "fentanyl analogues" and synthetic opioids. <a href="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/8/8c/Heroin_Carfentanil_Fentanyl_Lethal_Dose_Close_Up.jpg/800px-Heroin_Carfentanil_Fentanyl_Lethal_Dose_Close_Up.jpg?20200716145624">Photo By U.S. DEA via Wikimedia Commons.</a>
Comparison of lethal heroin, carfentanil and fentanyl doses according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. The Treasury Department, Britain and the Netherlands Wednesday sanctioned two Dutch nationals and a British national for allegedly using the dark web to sell illegal "fentanyl analogues" and synthetic opioids. Photo By U.S. DEA via Wikimedia Commons.

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department, acting in coordination with the Netherlands and Britain Wednesday, sanctioned Internet-based suppliers of illegal fentanyl.

Dutch nationals Alex Adrianus Martinus Peijnenburg and Martinus Pterus Henri De Koning were sanctioned along with British national Matthew Simon Grimm, according to the Treasury Department. Nine entities were also sanctioned.

Advertisement

"The Treasury Department will continue to deploy its counternarcotics authorities to disrupt those involved in the fentanyl global supply chain," Brian E. Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement. "Treasury is identifying over 50 virtual wallet addresses associated with this network's drug trafficking activities as we take further action to counter the abuse of virtual currency. I would like to thank our Dutch and U.K. partners and U.S. law enforcement counterparts for their partnership and for enabling today's action."

The entities sanctioned include Dutch companies Green District B.V., Best Sport Company, Organic District B.V., Bellizo, A.A.M., Peijnenburg Holding B.V. and Best Sport Company B.V. as well as King Trade B.V.

RELATED DEA warns of deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' that looks like candy

According to the Treasury Department, Peijnenburg and De Koning allegedly "started their illicit drug trafficking enterprise on the dark web, where they engaged in the direct sale of fentanyl analogues -- acrylfentanyl, furanylfentanyl, and isobutryfentanyl -- as well as various other synthetic opioids, to U.S. consumers."

Advertisement

Despite being arrested in 2017 for sale and distribution "fentanyl analogues" and other synthetic opioids, the Treasury Department statement said they continued to generate millions of dollars in virtual currency from "illicit drug proceeds through a synthetic drug sales website, therealrc.com -- which was maintained by Peijnenburg.

Treasury said customers reached these illicit sites through advertisements on popular social media platforms and were able to buy the illegal drugs using bank transfers or virtual currency.

RELATED Brain study shows fentanyl kills by stopping breathing

Latest Headlines

WHO report decries inequality in global vaccine market
World News // 28 minutes ago
WHO report decries inequality in global vaccine market
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Poorer countries have struggled to gain access to critical vaccines as the global vaccine market remains unequal, the World Health Organization said in a new report Wednesday.
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Russia ordered its troops Wednesday to leave the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow captured since its invasion began in February.
U.S. climate czar John Kerry unveils funding efforts for developing countries
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. climate czar John Kerry unveils funding efforts for developing countries
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Kerry teamed up with Jeff Bezos and The Rockefeller Foundation to work to build up private capital to support developing economies with the energy transition.
Report: Dozens of Afghan children died during British military action
World News // 2 hours ago
Report: Dozens of Afghan children died during British military action
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A London-based war-violence research watchdog said in a new study on Wednesday that dozens of Afghan children were killed during military actions by British forces.
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military officials said Wednesday that nearly 800 Russian soldiers were killed in fighting throughout the country over the past day.
WNBA star Brittney Griner transferred to Russian penal colony to serve 9-year sentence
World News // 4 hours ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner transferred to Russian penal colony to serve 9-year sentence
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been transferred to a Russian penal colony to serve nine years of hard time after an appeals court upheld her sentence for drug smuggling last month.
Gore: Oil and gas producers vastly under-report emissions
World News // 4 hours ago
Gore: Oil and gas producers vastly under-report emissions
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A climate group founded by Al Gore estimates that oil and gas producers are emitting about three times as much pollutants as they claim.
LG develops stretchable display screen
World News // 4 hours ago
LG develops stretchable display screen
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Display announced Tuesday that it has developed the world's first 12-inch high-resolution stretchable display screen, a product that could elongate an extra 20%.
Medibank says some stolen information released on dark web
World News // 5 hours ago
Medibank says some stolen information released on dark web
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Medibank, one of Australia's largest health insurers, said on Wednesday that the personal data of hundreds of their customers has been released on the dark web after the company said it would refuse to pay a ransom.
Norway princess quitting royal duties to focus on spiritual healing
World News // 15 hours ago
Norway princess quitting royal duties to focus on spiritual healing
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Norway's Princess Martha Louise plans to step down from her royal duties, but will retain her title, to focus on her alternative medicine business and her American fiance, who calls himself a spiritual healer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered
Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement