Russian conscripts attend a shooting training at a shooting range near Donetsk, Ukraine, on October 5. Ukraine said it killed nearly 800 Russian soldiers over the past 24 hours on Wednesday. Photo by Alessandro Guerra/EPA-EFE

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military officials said on Wednesday that nearly 800 Russian soldiers were killed in fighting throughout the country over the past day while Moscow attacks in the Donetsk region killed three Ukrainians. The Ukraine general staff armed forces said it believes that 780 Russians were killed over the past 24 hours in fighting. Advertisement

Kyiv said two road services workers in the Chuguyiv district were killed by Russian landmines, Oleh Syniehubov, the Kharhiv oblast. Landmines planted by Russian troops while occupying the district have continued to harm civilians since Ukraine retook the area. Two others were hurt in the incident.

Syniehubov said Moscow troops killed three and injured seven on the Donetsk oblast on Tuesday. He added that state emergency services pyrotechnic units defused 635 explosive objects yesterday.

"Mine danger in the Kharkiv region will remain one of the biggest problems for a long time," Syniehubov said. "The Russian occupiers mined absolutely everything."

The unrecognized Lugansk People's Republic Militia said on Wednesday that Ukraine lost up to 80 soldiers in fighting over the past day.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy suffered serious casualties, both in personnel and vehicles, due to the active offensive by the LPR People's Militia," spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said. "As many as 80 servicemen were eliminated."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops remained intense along the frontline in the south and east.

"The situation is difficult on the entire front," Zelensky said in his nightly address on Tuesday. "Fierce positional battles continue in some areas, as before. And it is especially difficult in the Donetsk region, as before.

"The occupiers are suffering extremely large-scale losses, but their order to move to the administrative border of Donetsk region has not changed. We are not surrendering a single centimeter of our land there," he said in his nightly address Tuesday."

